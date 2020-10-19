The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

6.50 a.m. – India reports 55,722 new corona infections. The number of confirmed infections rose to 7.55 million within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health. These are the second most cases worldwide after the USA, where around 8.1 million people have been shown to be infected. 579 other people died of or with the virus in India. That’s the lowest number in almost four months. The total number of deaths in the second most populous country in the world increased to 114,610.

6:15 a.m. – The number of proven coronavirus infections worldwide has exceeded the 40 million mark. This is the result of a Reuters survey based on official data. Accordingly, more than 1.1 million people died from or with the virus. The virus spread has recently accelerated significantly: it took just 32 days to go from 30 million cases to 40 million worldwide, after it took 38 days to increase from 20 to 30 million cases and 44 days from ten to 20 million .

05.11 a.m. – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 4325 new infections. This brings the total number of people infected with the virus to 366,299. Another twelve people died from or with the virus within 24 hours. This increases the number of deaths by ten to 9789.



5 a.m. – In view of the increasing number of infections in Germany, the call for more uniform measures in the federal states and federal intervention is not ebbing. “Orders that are uniform and clear create acceptance,” said Union parliamentary group Vice Thorsten Frei to the “editorial network Germany” (RND / Monday). Nationwide, uniform regulations are also required to combat the consequences of the corona. SPD parliamentary group vice-president Bärbel Bas called for a uniform protection strategy for risk groups. “Assuming that the pandemic will be with us for a long time, we need a political focus on prevention concepts that have to protect vulnerable target groups in particular,” Bas explains to the RND. The Greens are also pushing for uniform rules. “The political diversity of the federal and state levels has rather led to confusion, instead of strengthening the trust that citizens now have in the measures to protect against infection,” says the green care and infection expert Kordula Schulz-Asche the RND. It also calls for a scientific pandemic council that evaluates corona measures across disciplines and not only from a medical point of view, but also with a view to the consequences for society.



01.01 a.m. – In view of the sharp rise in the number of corona infections, the federal government’s authorized care representative, Andreas Westerfellhaus, warns against re-isolating those in need of care. “Isolation at any cost is not allowed,” says Westerfellhaus to the newspapers of the “Funke Mediengruppe” (Monday editions). Many of those affected found the isolation in the early months of the pandemic “incredibly stressful”. He therefore supports regulations that ensure that nursing home residents can celebrate Christmas with their families, says Westerfellhaus. A nationwide concept is currently being worked on to support homes and outpatient care services with rapid tests, among other things.



12:48 a.m. – According to the Ministry of Health, the number of coronavirus cases in Brazil increases by 10,982 to 5,235,344. Another 230 people died from or with the infection in the Latin American country within 24 hours. This increases the number of pandemic victims in Brazil to 153,905.

