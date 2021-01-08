The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

1.30 p.m. – The vaccine from the US company Moderna is now also approved in Great Britain. The competent authority issued the appropriate approval, as the Ministry of Health announced. A total of 17 million cans have now been ordered from Moderna. Delivery is to begin in spring.

1:25 p.m. – According to its own information, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will decide whether to approve Astrazeneca’s vaccine by the end of the month. The company is expected to submit its approval application next week.

12.50 p.m. – The EU heads of state and government will hold a video conference on January 21 to discuss the measures to be taken to combat the corona pandemic. The spokesman for EU Council President Charles Michel announces the start of the virtual summit at 6 p.m. (CET). The central topic will be coordination in the fight against the virus.



12.45 p.m. – Denmark is developing a digital corona vaccination card. It could make it easier for people who have already been vaccinated to travel to countries that require vaccination. It is expected that a number of countries will require proof of vaccination against the coronavirus upon entry, the Ministry of Health announced. “A Danish vaccination certificate can be used here.” It could be launched as early as the first few months of the year and accessed through the health authorities’ website. It was not initially clear whether it should also be available as an app. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in 2020 that it was working on an electronic vaccination certificate or a digital version of a vaccination pass.



12.25 p.m. – The development of a corona vaccine by Dessau IDT Biologika and the German Center for Infection Research has been delayed. The University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf announced that the start of the second phase of study will be postponed. First data on the vaccine showed good tolerance, but a weak immune reaction. “As soon as the reasons for this have been clarified, clinical testing should continue.” IDT Biologika announced in November that it would strive for vaccine approval by the end of 2021.



12.20 p.m. – Due to the increased occurrence of virus mutations in Ireland, the federal government is demanding that passengers submit a negative corona test from today before departure in the EU country. This is announced by a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport. The Ministry of Health points out that the quarantine rules apply even if the test is negative.



12:17 p.m. – According to estimates by the Ministry of Health, the planned expansion of children’s sickness benefits will cost around half a billion euros. The exact amount depends, of course, on how much the instrument is used, says a spokesman for the ministry. The measure is being implemented and coordinated with other ministries. The federal and state governments decided this week to expand child health benefits to help parents in the event of closed schools and daycare centers.



12:05 p.m. – According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, the European Medicines Agency EMA is now allowing six instead of the previous five vaccine doses to be taken from a BioNTech vaccination bottle. This increases the number of doses to be vaccinated considerably.



12 p.m. – According to government spokesman Steffen Seibert, the current issue is to implement the corona measures that were only decided on Tuesday with extensive contact restrictions. The aim is to significantly reduce the so-called seven-day incidence to values ​​below 50. The next meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state ministers will be on January 25th. “As always, nothing can be ruled out.” Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow had previously called for the entire economy in Germany to be locked down.



11.50 a.m. – The federal government expects at least 90 million vaccine doses from the manufacturer Biontech for Germany this year. He expects that the previously agreed 60 million vaccine doses from the German part of EU contracts and 30 million from an additional bilateral agreement will be delivered this year, says a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.



11.45 a.m. – By ordering additional vaccination doses from Biontech on the part of the EU, the Federal Ministry of Health increases the delivery quantity for Germany. “This is good news,” says a ministry spokesman. National agreements with manufacturers did not lead to delays in EU deliveries, he emphasizes. “No EU country will therefore get vaccination doses later.”



10:23 a.m. – Health Minister Jens Spahn argues that those who have recovered after a corona infection should also be vaccinated. According to scientific findings, the immunity from a vaccination is significantly higher than after an illness, he says on SWR4 radio. “In this respect, it also makes sense for Genesis to get vaccinated,” he adds. However, these people may not need to be vaccinated immediately.



10.13 a.m. – The European Union has secured an additional 300 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. This was announced by the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



09.00 a.m – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz calls for greater efforts in vaccine production and defends the lockdown. “We have to do everything we can to ensure that vaccine production increases, that we get as much vaccine as possible, so that we can protect the population as quickly as possible,” said the SPD candidate for chancellor before a closed session of the parliamentary group. In view of the high number of infections and deaths, “it was and is right that we are now trying again with stronger measures to combat the pandemic.” Therefore, a tightening of the measures was decided this week, which are now being implemented by the federal states. “That should help now.”



09.00 a.m – The Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow calls for the economy in Germany to be locked down. “We just have to take a complete break now,” he tells MDR Aktuell. “I don’t see any alternatives. The mistake we made across Germany was that we didn’t use December to actually put the general economy on a break.” So far, restaurateurs, retailers, cultural workers and children have borne the burden of the lockdown. The left-wing politician added that infections with the corona virus are especially common in private life, where trust is greatest. He had misjudged this risk factor.



05.35 a.m. – Athletes participating in the Olympics should be vaccinated earlier, according to IOC member Dick Pound. “In Canada, where we have maybe 300 or 400 athletes – plucking 300 or 400 units out of several million cans to see Canada represented at an international event of this size, character and level – I don’t think there’s an outcry in would give the public about it, “explains the Canadian to the broadcaster” Sky News “. This is the only way that the Olympic Games in Japan can take place in a safe environment.



05.25 a.m. – In Germany, the number of confirmed infections rises by 31,849 to 1,866,887 million, according to data on the website of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The number of deaths increased by 1188 to 38,795.



04.42 a.m. – According to a study carried out by the US drug manufacturer, the vaccine from partners BioNTech and Pfizer appears to be effective against the virus variants discovered in Great Britain and South Africa. “We have now tested 16 different mutations, none of which had any really significant effects. That’s the good news,” says one of Pfizer’s leading viral vaccine scientists. “But that doesn’t mean the 17th won’t have any impact.” The study by Pfizer and scientists from the Medical Department of the University of Texas, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows that the vaccine was effective in neutralizing the virus even if the so-called spike protein was changed.



4.10 a.m. – To curb the virus variant that first appeared in the UK, Australia is tightening entry and lockdown regulations. Before taking a flight to Australia, travelers would now have to show a negative corona test, explains Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In some states, the upper limit for people entering the country will be halved by February 15. In Australia’s third largest city, Brisbane, there will be a three-day curfew from 6 p.m. on Friday evening, announced the Prime Minister of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk. An employee of a quarantine hotel in Brisbane had previously tested positive for the British variant.



03:38 a.m. – The service union Verdi calls on health workers to volunteer to be vaccinated against the corona virus. “Analyzes show an increased occupational SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in the clinic and care sector,” says Verdi board member Sylvia Bühler of the newspaper “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition). After weighing up all the chances and risks, it is advisable to get vaccinated, for reasons of self-protection and the protection of your own family, unless serious health reasons speak against it. The union insists that vaccination be voluntary.

rtr