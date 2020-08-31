The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

12.40 p.m. – The Ministry of Health is examining the expansion of the corona test capacities. Some federal states are already using veterinary laboratories, says a spokeswoman for the ministry. Check “if and how” you can go this way. She does not give a period for a decision. There is currently a weekly test capacity of 1.2 million tests per week.

8.50 a.m. – Denmark plans to provide around 1.2 billion euros (9.2 billion Danish kroner) in the budget in the coming year because of the pandemic. This is reported by the Ritzau news agency. The deficit will be 0.5 percent of economic output in 2021. The government wants to present its budget at noon.

05.09 a.m. – According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 610 new infections have been reported in Germany. This increases the number of proven cases of infection within 24 hours to a total of 242,381. Three other people died with or from the corona virus. The number of deaths now stands at 9,298.



1:54 a.m. – According to a count by the Reuters news agency, more than 25.1 million people worldwide are infected with the coronavirus and 842,633 have died as a result of Covid-19. The US remains the hardest hit country with around 6 million cases and over 180,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil and India.



12:21 p.m. – The Brazilian authorities reported 16,158 new infections on Sunday compared to the previous day with over 40,000. This increases the number of infections registered across the country to more than 3.86 million, according to the Ministry of Health. According to official figures, the number of deaths rose by 566 to 120,828. Brazil is hardest hit by the pandemic after the US. The numbers tend to be lower on Sundays due to delays in evaluating test results in parts of the country.

