The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

1.45 p.m. – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces stricter restrictions for England in Parliament in London. Wherever possible office workers should go back to work from home, says Johnson. Restaurants and pubs would have to limit their operations to guests at the table. It is not about a new lockdown, explains the conservative head of government. Schools and universities remained open. With the number of infections rising, England has reached a dangerous turning point, he said.

1:32 p.m. – Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Hubert Aiwanger, appeals to municipalities to allow so-called patio heaters for hospitality in autumn and winter. This is important in order to still enable outdoor business in Corona times with falling temperatures and to minimize the risk of infection, says the head of the free voters.

1:28 p.m. – Iran has registered the highest increase in infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Ministry of Health reports 3712 new cases. This increases the number of infections to 429,193. The number of corona deaths increases by 178 to 24,656.



1:25 p.m. – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has appealed to Bayern Munich fans not to travel to Budapest for the Supercup soccer game at the weekend. The decision to play with fans is a decision of UEFA, not Bayern Munich. But every fan should really consider whether they want to travel to the corona risk area Budapest, says Söder. In any case, the test and quarantine rules would apply after the return.



1:20 p.m. – According to Prime Minister Markus Söder, Bavaria is ordering ten million rapid tests. In addition, the state is spending 50 million euros on a ventilation program for schools and daycare centers, says the CSU boss after the cabinet meeting in Munich. The state is also tightening its requirements for a mask requirement and reducing the number of people allowed for private meetings in to 25 inside and 50 outside.



12 p.m. – In addition to the usual corona tests, Health Minister Jens Spahn intends to increasingly use rapid tests from October, which are to be used primarily for travelers and in care facilities. There are now European and transatlantic manufacturers who could make these rapid tests available on a monthly basis in “a significant amount”, says the CDU politician.



11:57 a.m. – The new Czech health minister is tightening measures against the pandemic. Roman Prymula explains that pubs will close after 10 p.m. A day after his predecessor stepped down because of the surge in infections, the epidemiologist says mass events need to be limited. Prime Minister Andrej Babis says about criticism of the corona management that enough hospital beds will be available by the end of the year. After 1476 new cases, the total number of infections is 50,764.



11.50 a.m. – According to Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger, the Austrian capital Vienna is particularly affected by the restricted freedom of travel and the absence of guests. Most recently, there was a decrease in overnight stays of 86 percent. In addition, Germany’s travel warning for Vienna that was imposed the previous week meant that many holidaymakers canceled their trips, says the minister. Other regions, such as Carinthia, however, would only have suffered slight losses over the summer.



10.50 a.m. – Russia announces approval of a second potential coronavirus vaccine by October 15. The drug will undergo clinical tests with 5,000 volunteers, reports the Russian news agency TASS. The vaccine was developed by the Siberian Vector Institute, which completed its first trials of the vaccine on humans last week.



10.30 a.m. – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been in an exchange with 38 manufacturers of potential corona vaccines so far this month, as the head of clinical studies at the EMA, Fergus Sweeney, said at a hearing in the EU Parliament. The procedure for the approval of a Covid-19 vaccine in the EU will follow the guidelines. Vaccines must be approved by the EMA before they can be used in the European Union. According to estimates by the World Health Organization, there are currently 38 corona vaccines in clinical development.



10.15 a.m. – France’s Health Minister Olivier Véran calls for more medicines and protective medical equipment to be produced in the EU. China currently produces 90 percent of the material that is consumed in Europe. “We have to end this madness,” says Véran in the Franco-German parliamentary assembly. In Europe, more stocks of basic medical substances should also be built up.



10:10 a.m. – According to the industry association DRV, vouchers for canceled trips are very unpopular with German tourists. “Less than 20 percent of the vacationers accepted a voucher”, says the President of the German Travel Association (DRV), Norbert Fiebig, the “Handelsblatt”. A good four out of five customers demand repayment, which is a burden on the industry’s liquidity. The voluntary voucher scheme, as it has been introduced by the government, has not helped the travel industry. “The industry had advertised a mandatory voucher in return for canceled trips.



09:52 a.m. – Health Minister Jens Spahn calls for a European “data room” in the Corona crisis, in which information is exchanged about where intensive care beds are available for treating patients. The CDU politician told the Franco-German parliamentary assembly that it took a while to get such an overview at the German level. A data interface is now required at EU level, but also a common understanding of data protection. At the first peak of the Corona crisis, Germany admitted patients from France, the Netherlands and Italy to less busy hospitals.



9.40 a.m. – Russia reports the highest daily increase in corona infections since July 18. The authorities said that 6215 cases had been added within 24 hours. A total of 1,115,810 infections have thus already been confirmed, the fourth highest number worldwide. According to the information, the number of deaths rose within one day by 160 to 19,649. About 144 million people live in Russia.



07:38 a.m. – According to the Ministry of Health, the number of confirmed corona infections in the Czech Republic rose by 1,476 to 50,764 within one day. At the end of August there were just under 25,000. Health Minister Adam Vojtech has now submitted his resignation in view of the rapidly increasing numbers. Epidemiologist Roman Prymula is to be his successor.



7.30 a.m. – Despite the increasing number of infections in neighboring countries, Germany’s borders should remain open. “We have not had good experiences with border closings,” says Chancellery Minister Helge Braun in the ZDF Morgenmagazin. Germany needs commuters, such as nurses from France who work in Saarland, as well as the free movement of goods. “That is why border closings are not the first choice at all,” says the CDU politician. Rather, the commuter’s employer has to develop hygiene concepts to protect employees and prevent the spread of the corona virus.



5 a.m. – In Germany, the number of known infections rises to 274,158 around 1821, according to data on the website of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The number of deaths increased by ten to 9396.



02.42 a.m. – According to a newspaper, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to urge his compatriots to stay in the home office in view of the increasing number of infections. Johnson had also warned MPs that acting now could prevent drastic action later, reports a correspondent for “The Telegraph”, citing insiders. Johnson is due to speak to MPs and also to the nation later in the day. The anti-corona measures were tightened again on Monday: pubs are supposed to close earlier.

00.02 a.m. – In Brazil, the number of known infections increases by 13,439 to a total of more than 4.5 million. The Ministry of Health also announced 377 additional deaths – making a total of 137,272.

