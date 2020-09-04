The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

09.09 a.m. – According to the government, twelve of the more than 60,000 schools in France are closed due to corona cases. This is a small number, says Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer to the radio station Europe 1. On Tuesday, classes began again for more than twelve million students. In the run-up, there was criticism from parents and teachers’ unions in view of the increasing number of cases. On Thursday, the Paris Ministry of Health reported more than 7,000 new positive tests for the second day in a row – just a little below the record of almost 7,600 cases on March 31.

8:52 a.m. – Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to a Milan hospital, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. There the 83-year-old will undergo further examinations after his positive corona test. His Forza Italia party said Berlusconi’s health was nothing to worry about.

7:10 am – In Turkey, companies are not allowed to lay off employees until mid-November. This is provided for in a corresponding presidential decision published in the Official Journal, which extends the previous regulation by two months. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has the opportunity to extend the rule introduced in April until July 2021. It serves to dampen the effects of the corona crisis on the economy.



05:58 a.m. – In Germany, 782 other people were infected with the corona virus. This increases the total number of those who tested positive to 246,948.



03:32 a.m. – In Brazil, the number of coronavirus infections rises to over four million. According to the Ministry of Health, there have been 43,773 new cases in the past 24 hours. 834 other people died from the disease caused by the virus. That brings a total of 124,614 deaths.

rtr