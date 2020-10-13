The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

8:54 a.m. – Restrictions on travel such as overnight stay bans hit the already badly shaken companies in the catering and tourism industry, says the chief executive of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), Martin Wansleben, to Reuters. “According to the first evaluations of our as yet unpublished DIHK autumn survey, every third accommodation provider expects sales to decline by more than 50 percent in the current year.” In the case of travel agents, it is even 86 percent. Concerns about regulatory restrictions also cloud the industry’s expectations for the next year.

8:20 a.m. – In France, the cabinet is meeting today to discuss further measures to contain the coronavirus. State Secretary Emmanuelle Wargon told Sud Radio.

8.11 a.m. – In the opposition, constitutional doubts about the ban on accommodation are voiced. “In my opinion, bans on accommodation within Germany are constitutionally questionable because they contain a certain arbitrariness,” said the Green right politician Katja Keul to the “Handelsblatt”. “We cannot and do not want to control the citizens’ stay in Germany across the board and are simply dependent on acceptance and a certain voluntary nature.” FDP parliamentary group leader Marco Buschmann tells the newspaper that there are hardly any arguments for the effectiveness of bans on accommodation. “At the same time, the measure deeply affects the freedom of potential guests and accommodation providers.”



07.35 a.m. – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) defends agreements on so-called accommodation bans. Her state has achieved great success with strict rules, she says on Deutschlandfunk. She wants to guarantee safe tourism. “It’s not about excluding people.” Rather, it is important to make higher demands for people from risk areas. Provisions are also necessary in the risk areas themselves so that new infections are reduced again. Schwesig rejects the proposal of Union politicians to extend the Christmas holidays. That would unsettle children and parents, she says.



7:04 a.m. – World Medical President Frank Ulrich Montgomery calls for clear and uniform guidelines for the population. “The people themselves have to be taken along again,” he says on Deutschlandfunk. One should not confuse the population with a complete lack of transparency. He considers bans on accommodation to be “complete nonsense”, especially since family and business visits are allowed. At most, exit controls would make more sense. But politicians shy away from that. Montgomery describes the warning of excessive alarmism in the Corona crisis as inappropriate. “It is far too early to give the all-clear,” he emphasizes.



04.43 a.m. – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 4122 new infections in Germany. This increases the total number of confirmed cases to 329,453 within 24 hours. Another 13 people have died from or with the virus, bringing the number of deaths to 9,634.



04.08 a.m. – In view of the worsening corona situation in Germany, CSU General Secretary Markus Blume urges the heads of government of the federal states to gamble away what may be the last chance against a second nationwide lockdown at their meeting on Wednesday. “We only have a very narrow window of time in which we can manage to avoid a new lockdown with very binding measures,” said Blume of the newspaper “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Tuesday edition). Blume calls for more national regulations. He definitely sees opportunities for a corresponding agreement: Almost all countries are struggling with a very dynamic infection process. “In this respect there is a great common interest,” says Blume.

1:16 a.m. – Brazil recorded a decline in new infections within a day. According to the Ministry of Health, 8,429 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, compared with 12,342 on Sunday. Accordingly, the number of infected people increases to a total of 5,103,408 cases. Another 201 people died in whom the corona virus was detected, the ministry said. This means that 150,689 people have died from or with the virus in the Latin American country.

rtr