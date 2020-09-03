The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

2:20 p.m. – The independent body announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) in July to investigate how the WHO and individual countries are dealing with the corona pandemic is taking shape. The members will be announced in Geneva. Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and New Zealand’s ex-Prime Minister Helen will chair it Clark. The eleven other members include Mexico’s ex-President Ernesto Zedillo and former British Foreign Secretary David Miliband. The panel wants to know everything about the outbreak, the spread, the consequences and the measures to contain it, says Clark. It will report to WHO in October.

10:57 a.m. – The service union Verdi is calling for additional security personnel to enforce the mask requirement in local public transport. For weeks there have been reports of cases of disregard for the rules for mouth and nose covering in public transport, explains Verdi. “We are observing a high potential for aggression in some mask refusers and are increasingly concerned about the health of the public transport workers,” warns Vice-Chairwoman Christine Behle. The enforcement of the mask requirement should not be passed on to the drivers.

10:46 a.m. – Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, like Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (both CDU), sees a learning process in the fight against the corona virus. “With today’s knowledge, you would have decided differently a few months ago. And we decide differently today. We have learned from this pandemic,” says Kretschmer MDR Aktuell. He finds it “very beneficial that the Federal Minister of Health expresses himself in such a reflective way, because it also shows that the measures that are still necessary now have been carefully considered and measured.”



8:17 a.m. – In China, vaccines under development are to be handed out to workers in the aviation industry, according to a Reuters announcement from the industry regulator. The vaccination takes place on a voluntary basis. This should prevent the pandemic from flaring up again.



04.42 a.m. – In Germany, eight other people died as a result of a coronavirus infection. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announces, the number of deaths rises to 9321. The number of positive tests increases by 1311 to 246,166.



00.55 a.m. – According to an analysis of seven international studies for the treatment of intensive care patients, the WHO recommends the use of steroids. An evaluation of separate studies with low-dose hydrocortisone, dexamethasone and methylprednisolone showed that the corticosteroids improve the survival rate of seriously ill and critical Covid-19 patients by 20 percent. “The scientific evidence shows that when you give corticosteroids, there are 87 fewer deaths per 1000 patients,” said Janet Diaz, WHO director of clinical care, at a live WHO social media event. “These are lives that are saved.”

