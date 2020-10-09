The students leave Angers (Maine-et-Loire) for lack of accommodation, this is the front page of the “Courrier de l’Ouest”, Friday October 9th. “They are about a hundred without a housing solution, after the start of the school year“, reports Johanna Ghiglia. The news in the north with the return of the assaults of migrants indicates” North Littoral “. The intrusions of migrants in the trucks multiply its last days.” Dolphins on borrowed time at Asterix “, indicates the front page of the “Courrier Picard”, the deputies began to vote a text which will lead to the ban of dolphins in the aquatic parks.







Mentioned on the front page of “l’Est-Éclair”, the essential itinerant artisans in rural areas are adapting in the midst of an epidemic. And this beautiful story reported to us by France-Antilles, “all behind Christophe Maleau”. Christophe Maleau is a little boy, he will embark on Saturday 10 October in the 40 km crossing between Saint Lucia and Martinique. A challenge to encourage her mother with cancer, as well as all women affected by cancer.