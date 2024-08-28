NewsRoom: previews, guests and streaming on Rai 3

Tonight, Wednesday 28 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, NewsRoom will be broadcast, the docu-series by Monica Maggioni that intertwines the method of journalistic work with the story, the reportage, the investigation, the data analysis. These are the ingredients of an original formula in its construction and very rich in the proposal of contents. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Exclusive analysis and reporting from the Arctic Circle, a pristine place that has become the front line of an increasingly tense and armed confrontation between Russia and NATO. This is the theme at the center of the new episode of Monica Maggioni’s program. In this remote part of the planet, the Arctic, an “invisible” war is being fought that no one has declared. With the melting of the ice, the opening of new commercial and military routes, the discovery of oil, gas and mineral deposits, the race to conquer hegemony in the Great North has begun. A competition between great powers that is taking place with the world almost indifferent. And this race has an absolute protagonist, determined to launch his challenge to the West from there too: Vladimir Putin.

Where to watch NewsRoom live on TV and live streaming? The docu-series airs, as mentioned, tonight – Wednesday 28 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.