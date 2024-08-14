NewsRoom: previews, guests and streaming on Rai 3

Tonight, Wednesday 14 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, NewsRoom will be broadcast, the docu-series by Monica Maggioni that intertwines the method of journalistic work with the story, the reportage, the investigation, the data analysis. These are the ingredients of an original formula in its construction and very rich in the proposal of contents. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews and guests

In the indifference of the international community, darkness has fallen in Afghanistan and the country has returned to the grip of the Taliban. This will be discussed this evening on Newsroom, the program by Monica Maggioni that this week offers “Darkness over Kabul”, analysis and exclusive reports to understand what is happening in Afghanistan. A painful and inevitable journey into one of the worst contemporary defeats of the West.

After twenty years of war, to fight the Taliban and the Al Qaeda terrorists protected by the regime, the situation is back to square one. Three years ago, with the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban had promised to respect human rights and to form a government representing the different souls. But none of this has happened. Society has fallen back into a climate of repression and religious obscurantism, women have been excluded from all social activities. To make matters worse, there is a sense of frustration and desperation among those who fought and sacrificed their existence for the future of the Afghans: the Italian soldiers and those of the international contingents who today try to survive painful memories and physical and psychological wounds without knowing what their sacrifice was for.

