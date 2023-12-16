Newspapers of the world | The New York Times is no longer speaking for itself

The US-based The New York Times has abandoned its traditional pluralism and has become a mouthpiece for one side, writes former head of the newspaper's opinion department, James Bennet.

British newspaper James Bennet, who columns in The Economist under the pseudonym Lexington, returns extensively in his essay to the case three years ago, in which he had to resign as the head of the opinion section of The New York Times after the newspaper's editors made a fuss about an article by Republican Senator Tom Cotton published on the opinion page. In his op-ed, Cotton called for the military to be brought into the streets to quell the Black Lives Matter riots. Bennet justified the publication of the text on the basis of the pluralism of journalism, but the professional section of journalists believed that the ideas presented in it endangered the health and safety of journalists.

In his essay, Bennet claims that The New York Times has abandoned its traditional pluralism and become a mouthpiece for one side. “The truth is that the Times is turning into a magazine where the progressive elite talk to themselves about an America that doesn't really exist,” Bennet writes.

Bennett's according to The New York Times stayed in its own bubble, and therefore the newspaper could not predict Donald Trump's election victory. When Trump became president, the paper positioned itself as a mouthpiece for Trump's opponents and managed to make a lot of money that way. However, the price was the loss of the magazine's credibility.

“ “The problem has progressed from liberal distortion to illiberal distortion.”

“I share the amazement that so many people could support Trump, given the things he says and does, and that's exactly why I want to understand why they do: the breadth and diversity of the support doesn't suggest it's all about racism. Nevertheless, the elite well-intentioned Times employees are unable to extend the empathy they feel towards people of different skin colors to those who, regardless of their skin color, think differently about politics.”

“The Times' problem has progressed from liberal distortion to illiberal distortion, from a tendency to favor one side of the national debate to a desire to end the entire debate.”

I wrote an essay think that The New York Times should return to a more traditional journalistic line.

“It's hard to imagine a path back to more sane American politics that doesn't pass through the common ground of shared facts. It is equally difficult to imagine how America's pluralism could continue to be a source of strength and not a fatal weakness, unless Americans dare to listen to each other.”

“If the editors of the Times had more confidence in the intelligence and decency of the American people, more people might have more confidence in the Times again. Journalism, like democracy, works best when people don't succumb to fear,” Bennet writes.