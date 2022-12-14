Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

Amidst Argentine celebrations embodied in the local newspapers in the “Latin” country, the colors of the flags of the countries melted and the headlines of newspapers in various parts of South America united, and the Brazilians temporarily forgot the “spherical conflict” between “samba” and “tango”, which was shown by most newspapers, including “Extra”. The image of Leo topped its cover with the title “The Professor.” The newspaper was not ashamed to say that Messi, the “professor,” offered a lesson to everyone in front of Croatia, and the “Selsao” should learn from the “flea school.” As for “Odia,” she wrote that Argentina is now looking for “the star.” The third »thanks to Messi’s orders and Alvarez’s implementation. The covers of Folha and Estado newspapers issued in Sao Paulo also bore pictures of Messi’s celebrations of goals and brilliant industry.

And in Ecuador, the newspaper “Expresso” published a picture of Leo’s joy with the fans and wrote that Argentina continues to dream with Messi. The newspapers “El Observador” and “El Telegravo”, where the first described Messi as a “giant” who gave an unforgettable performance, while the second wrote that only one step away from the “flea” from his great dream, and the Peruvian “Libero” said that Messi and Alvarez crushed Croatia in The road to the World Cup final, and the Mexican “Reforma” confirmed that captain Leo took Argentina to the final match and quoted coach Scaloni’s statements in which he said that Messi is the best player in history!

And because it is the biggest event at the moment, the pictures of Messi and his companions covered all the covers of the Argentine newspapers, and “Ole” said that the “Tango” tore Croatia apart and wrote that she had obtained statements from Messi confirming that next Sunday’s final would be his last appearance in his World Cup career, and headlined “No victory.” Its cover contains a picture of Messi and Alvarez, saying, “We reached the final with a landslide victory.” “El Ciudadano” wrote that the current reality exceeds all the dreams of the Argentines. “El Manana” said that the dream is still going on, and “Hui” described what is happening as a “major epic.” “Insha” stated that the national emotions and feelings cannot be described after this achievement.

Away from Latin pride, the matter followed the same pattern in most European newspapers despite the defeat of Croatia, one of the representatives of the “old continent”, and the Italian “Corriere dello Sport” wrote that Messi is “the second Maradona” after he scored and made in most matches in the manner of “the magician”. The late in the 1986 tournament, and the cover of the Spanish “Marca” came out with the title “This is Messi” and added that Leo made a “tremendous” show against Croatia, and titled “The Last Strike.” The cover of the English Telegraph carried a picture of Messi, saying that the “icon” struck a date with fate on Sunday. Next, L’Equipe reported that Messi is a «marvel» in the world of football!