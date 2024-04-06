Newspapers of the world | Cannabis now smells legal in Berlin

The liberalization of the use of cannabis in Germany is a cause of celebration for some and concern for others.

Germany's The red-green liberal government wrote in its program in 2021 the intention to legalize the use of cannabis “for adults for pleasure purposes”.

The goal was a truly liberal turn in substance abuse policy, with the aim of reducing drug harm and bringing billions of new tax euros to the federal government. Germany was believed to show the line for the rest of Europe.

The intention was to destroy the black market of cannabis and at the same time ensure that people who use the substance in any case get a clean and controlled product.

It was not intended to make Germany a free cloud paradise for everyone, but it was decided to limit the right to buy cannabis to adults and permanent residents of the country.

The renovation proceeded, but in a narrower way than the planned model. However, use is now quite free, and in the summer controlled cannabis will also start to be sold under license. The purchase option applies to adults who live permanently in the country.

In Berlin, it is now allowed to grow three cannabis plants for personal use. At home, you can keep 50 grams of cannabis for your own use, and when you are out and about, the allowed amount is 25 grams.

Previously in Berlin it was possible to possess 10 grams of cannabis without punishment, in several other German states the limit was six grams.

Law entered into force on the first day of April. At the turn of the day, Berlin's most famous landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, was gently shrouded in smoke as citizens celebrating the law change lit their legal cigarettes.

Crowds gathered at the Brandenburg Gate to celebrate the decriminalization of cannabis as the day turned to April Fool's Day.

Cloud burning outside is now legal, unless it is specifically prohibited, as is the case near playgrounds and schools, for example. You may not smoke on pedestrian streets between seven in the morning and eight in the evening.

Littering in a prohibited area can result in fines of up to 3,000 euros.

Minister of Justice representing the liberal party FDP Marco Buschmann evaluates the media house of RND in the interview that initially the workload of the police and the judiciary may increase, but in the longer term it should lighten.

According to the story, more than 100,000 criminal proceedings related to the use of cannabis are currently underway in Germany. According to Buschmann, this is an indication of the failure of cannabis policy so far.

“It has heavily burdened the police, the prosecutor's office and the courts, but the use has not decreased. Instead, users have had to deal with low-quality products and hard drug dealers,” he said.

Practical there are still many issues to be resolved. This week, the German media has discussed, among other things, whether it is possible to smoke cannabis before going to work. The police are worried about the fact that it is difficult to control whether people are driving their cars while in the dark.

The Christian Democratic CDU has opposed and strongly opposes the legalization of use.

In the CDU-led state of Hesse, the prime minister Boris Rhein said the newspaper Bildin in an interview that the state is strengthening the police force because of the change. “Cannabis sheriffs” monitor that the restrictions on use are adhered to.

“The government is turning the whole country into an experimental laboratory and Germany into a paradise for scumbags,” says Rhein.