Thursday, June 15, 2023
Newspapers | Karjalainen fires two employees and lays off its entire staff

June 15, 2023
in World Europe
According to the company, the solutions will bring savings of 120,000 euros this year.

Newspaper Karelian tells to lay off two employees after change negotiations. The dismissed employees work at the radio channel Karjalainen Sykkee.

The company plans to outsource the channel’s hosting work in the future. At the same time, Karjalainen announced that it would lay off its entire delivery for a maximum of 15 days between August and December. The layoff affects about 40 people.

According to the company, the solutions will bring savings of 120,000 euros this year.

