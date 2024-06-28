“NYT” rated performance as lower than usual; “WSJ” said Democrat’s “age problem” overshadowed political debate

The gaffes of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, during the 1st presidential debate did not go unnoticed by the international media. The main vehicles highlighted, negatively, the Democrat’s poor performance against Donald Trump.

During the debate promoted by CNN on Thursday (June 27, 2024), the 81-year-old president seemed to ramble at various times. He also had an apparent irritation in his throat that caused him to cough and clear his throat several times.

When answering some questions, Biden would get stuck and forget, for a few moments, what he was going to say. For analysts at CNNperformance in the debate shows the fragility and the Democrat’s inability to lead the country for another 4 years.

Already the New York Times described Biden’s debate performance as weaker than usual, but said the Democrat did well in describing some of his accomplishments.

Analysts of the Washington Post consider what “the first minutes of the debate were brutal for Biden” and that the outcome was frustrating for Democratic aides.

O Wall Street Journal he wrote that Biden introduced himself “as the Democrats feared” and that your “age problem” overshadows the political debate. He said that, in the meantime, Trump “uncharacteristically he managed to maintain his composure”.

Here is the analysis of other vehicles:

Political – states what “Democrats are panicking” with Biden’s performance and fear that the debate will scare his main campaign financiers.

Financial Times – it says that Biden “stumbled through a whole ill-tempered debate” . It highlights an improvement by the president in the last block and a growing “indiscipline” of Trump, but says those moments were rare.

USA Today – headlined a report with the title “Democratic Panic” . Affirms what “the highlight of the night” was when Biden “seemed to freeze.”

New York Post – in editorial entitled “We have just witnessed the end of Joe Biden’s presidency” says that the Democrat “didn’t look old” but yes “old” It is “empty” and which is “a political negligence” keep it in contention;