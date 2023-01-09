Newspapers from several countries highlighted, on this Monday (9.jan.2022), the depredation of the buildings of the Palácio do Planalto, STF (Federal Supreme Court) and National Congress, in Brasília.

“Brazil Capitol-style Attack – Bolsonaro Crowd Invades Congress”, wrote the British guardian on the cover of the newspaper. The text parallels the invasion of the US Congress, on January 6, 2021, by protesters favorable to then-President Donald Trump, who was defeated in the elections.

The German vehicle Deutsche Welle blamed the invasion on former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He published the headline: “Bolsonaro is stirring up a storm in Brazil’s Congress”.

The buildings located in Praça dos Três Poderes were invaded on Sunday afternoon (January 8) by radical Bolsonarists dissatisfied with the president’s victory Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) about the now ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections. In Brasilia, they were camped in front of the Army headquarters.

Read the covers of some of the main newspapers in the world this Monday (9.jan):



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “El País”, Spain



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “El Mundo”, Spain



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Deutsche Welle”, Germany



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Diário de Notícias”, Portugal



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Guardian”, UK



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “De Standaard”, Belgium



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “La Vanguardia”, Spain



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “ABC”, Spain



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Neue Bürcher Beitung”, Switzerland



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Svenska Dagbladet”, Sweden



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Salzburger Nachrichten”, Austria



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Télam”, Argentina



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Publimeter”, Chile



Reproduction – 9.jan.2023 “Haaretz”, Israel

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protection barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, part of the group went to the Planalto Palace and vandalized several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the STF. They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

They are people, mostly, dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They call themselves patriots and defend military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the Lula government.

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (8.jan), there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access to the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.