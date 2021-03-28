Amr Obeid (Cairo)

On a heavy equestrian night, the horse “Mystic Guide” awarded the UAE the 13th victory, and Godolphin won the ninth title in the first category of the Dubai World Cup, in conjunction with the silver jubilee of the race.

International newspapers commented on the victory of “Mystic Guide”, meaning “mysterious evidence,” and the London-based newspaper At The Rises said: The American-born challenger did not make any mistake when he awarded Godolphin the title of “the 25th edition.”

She added that the winner, Ibn al-Fahal, “Ghostzaber”, is the first runner for Stedham’s coach outside America, in one of the most valuable races in the world, and she referred to the coach’s comment who said: “It’s 40 years of emotions now!”

The Guardian newspaper published in its international edition, a follow-up to the events of the Dubai World Cup race at Meydan Racecourse, as well as the English Doncaster Racecourse, and highlighted the Mystic Guide’s victory in the UAE Global Award, in its 25th edition, to be the third consecutive Emirati coronation, and indicated the superiority of coach Mike. Steadam and his knight Lewis Saez, the favorite in the big race, surpassing the magic of the Japanese “Shawa Wizard”.

The American newspaper “Sun Herald” also reported the news that the horse owned by Godolphin stables won the $ 12 million prize on the night of the “Silver Jubilee” in Dubai, and quoted the coach, Steadam, as saying that it is not easy for an American horse to come to the Dubai race and achieve that success. Because the atmosphere is different and the horse must be carefully trained to be able to deal with it.

The “Racing Post” newspaper, which specializes in horse races around the world, devoted some of its pages to the races the day before yesterday, in Doncaster and Medan, titled the victory of the team of coach “John Gossden” by saying, “Godan” and 3 victories that bring 11 million pounds to Josden and his son, and explained that the next generation of This team has a lot to offer on the level of performance, as well as reaping many awards and money. She also praised the old knight, Frankie Dettori, 50-year-old, to achieve with the horse “Lord North” an easy victory as far as she described, which made the day look like a beautiful dream. As for Gossden, especially with the horse “honorable” winning the “Dubai Shima Classic” award as well, and of course, she indicated that Godolphin took control of the award again with its American high-flying horse.

As for the American Blood Horse website, “25 years after the Dubai World Cup, it is still difficult to beat the race host.”

He pointed out that the Mystic Guide’s victory in the Dubai World Cup is the first international victory of the “Group A” category, for Mike Steadham, who started training in 1979, and the coach achieved four first-class victories in the United States.

He said, “Mystic Guide”, who was born in Kentucky, is descended from the progeny of the Persian “Music Note”, the daughter of “AB Indy”, who won several ranked races, and he is one of four winners from five born in the races.

As for the English Sporting Life website, they said: “mysterious forces” to win the Dubai World Cup, referring to the “Mystic Guide” and his remarkable victory, and that Godolphin won the Dubai World Cup again, but this time with a trained horse in America, where he was the first candidate in Race.