The newspaper quoted American officials as saying that they had noticed since the weekend that Iran had begun moving missile launch pads and conducting military exercises.

The White House said the national security team briefed US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday on developments in the Middle East, including the threats posed by Iran and its allies to US forces.

“Biden and Harris were also briefed on ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Harris were also briefed on “the latest US military efforts to bolster Israel’s defense in the event it is attacked again.”

According to Reuters, an American official said that the national security team “told Biden and Harris that it was not clear when Iran and Hezbollah were likely to launch an attack on Israel, and what the details of the attack would be.”

The United States is preparing for Iran to fulfill its pledge to respond to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the latest in a series of killings of senior Hamas figures as the war between Israel and the movement in Gaza rages.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday that the United States had urged some countries through its diplomatic contacts to inform Iran that escalation in the Middle East is not in its interest.

Miller stressed in a press briefing that this is a “critical moment” for the region and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making phone calls to help calm tensions, but he also said that Washington is preparing for all eventualities.