The newspaper added that it is also not expected that the minister will be subject to an investigation due to the crisis related to the violation.

Confirming this, Sunak later told Braverman in a letter on Wednesday that her behavior did not amount to violating ministerial labor rules and would not be subject to further investigation.

“As far as I know, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid the perception of inappropriate behaviour,” he added.

The Sunday Times reported that Braverman had asked government officials to help her arrange a private driving awareness course to prevent her speeding from becoming public knowledge.

“Last summer I was speeding. I regret it. I paid the fine and took the penalty. At no point did I try to evade punishment,” the minister told parliament.

Opposition parties have called on the prime minister to investigate whether Braverman breached ministerial labor rules over her handling of the incident.

Ministers are not allowed to use government officials to help with their personal affairs.