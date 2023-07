How did you feel about the content of this article?

Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship arrested an American on Tuesday who allegedly entered the North without authorization during a visit to the border between the Koreas | Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

The American arrested on Tuesday (18) in North Korea is a soldier, according to a US government source confirmed to The Washington Post.

The American entered North Korea without authorization during a visit to the militarized border that divides the two Koreas and is now in North Korean military custody.

“A US citizen has unauthorizedly crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MLD) into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [nome

oficial da Coreia do Norte] during an orientation trip,” the UN Command said in a brief statement on Twitter.

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our Korean People’s Army (KPA) counterparts to resolve this incident,” it added.

The UN Command is in charge of the southern edge of the Joint Security Zone (JSA), the only point in the heart of the border where troops from the two Koreas, which are technically still at war, face each other. .

The statement does not clarify whether the US citizen was a tourist (the JSA can be visited this way) or a military man, as the Washington Post pointed out.