Putin greets Alina Kabayeva at an event with Russian athletes at his official residence in the Moscow region in 2004| Photo: EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger has revealed alleged details of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birth of two children with 38-year-old former gymnast Alina Kabayeva, a case much talked about for years and always denied by the Kremlin.

According to the newspaper, a close friend of a gynecologist who was present at both births reported that Putin and Kabayeva’s first child was born in 2015 at the celebrity clinic Sant’Anna near Lake Lugano in Switzerland. Putin reportedly was not there during the delivery, but the birth of his second child with Kabayeva in 2019 reportedly took place in Moscow at the request of the Russian president.

Information from the Wall Street Journal indicates that the children would live in Cologny, near Geneva. Putin is quite reserved and has said “not to admit” that there is “interference” in his personal life. He has two adult daughters from his marriage to Lyudmila Shkrebnyova, from whom he split in 2013, who remain out of the spotlight but have recently come under Western sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.