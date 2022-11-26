* Per Hanaa’ Tameez

In April, the Toronto Star began using data from the Toronto Police Service in Canada to publish automated news about certain crimes across the city. Since then, about 6 reports have been released per week. The publications gather the reports of each one of 6 districts in toronto 🇧🇷

The publications follow practically the same format. They do not include personal information such as specific names or addresses. Headlines report the number of these crimes in a specific district over the past week. The total number of home invasions across the city for the week in question appears in the first few paragraphs, followed by the total number since the beginning of the year.

Then, you observe the invasions increased or decreased in relation to the percentage in the same period of the previous year. The automated report then lists each break-in report, categorized by district neighborhood in alphabetical order.

The final paragraph of each story provides information about what was automatically generated from open data that is collected and maintained by the Toronto Police Service. The last part of the text also informs that “recent crime data is preliminary and subject to change after further police investigation”🇧🇷

The practice of automatically creating some news coverage is not new. O quakebot of Los Angeles Timesreleased in 2014, produces news about earthquakes🇧🇷 THE Reuters tried a tool that helps reporters find interesting anomalies in data🇧🇷

Himself Toronto Star published other automated news about local road closures🇧🇷 election results🇧🇷 prices of real estate and restaurant inspections🇧🇷

But its automated break-in reports drew extra attention.

During the summer, Jordan Heath-Rawlingsthe host of the Canadian podcast show Big Story, asked questions about automated reports from the star in a post on Twitter.

“I’m not saying that THIS particular series of news (which seems to be writing publications about reported break-ins for each neighborhood in Toronto) is bad”he wrote. “But I think further streamlining the process from police to media is… a choice.”🇧🇷

Cody Gault content manager Toronto Startold me that the strategic use of automation in some stories helped free up reporters to cover deeper stories.

“The best example of automated content ‘replacing’ newsroom-produced content is our DineSafe automated serieswhere we report the results of health inspections for local restaurants, bars, cafes, bakeries and grocery stores”said Gault.

“Reporters were producing stories like this because readers really want this information. But I don’t think any reporter or editor would stop writing or editing this series before automating it – and the readership has only increased since we did that.”continued.

Another example: the star was already covering the increase in car thefts in the city, therefore, having automated weekly reports of the number of car thefts complemented these investigations. The news about break-ins, however, was not being covered by reporters from the star🇧🇷

Jean-Hugues Royprofessor of journalism at the University of Quebec in Montreal, compared the practice of The Star to newspapers that used to send a reporter to a police station to get information from the police bulletin.

In those days, he said, you had to trust the reporter and the chief of police to leave no information out. Now, you need to trust that all the data is there.

“I’m wondering what needs answers,” said Roy. “The function of the local newspaper is to talk about relevant things. Whereas here everything is published. So what’s relevant? We are losing the human to make sense of this deluge of data and articles”🇧🇷

In the case of break-in news, “everyone recognized that poor execution of the idea would be a problem”Gault told me.

The series was reviewed and approved by the paper’s editor-in-chief, news editor-in-chief, digital editor-in-chief and public editor, as well as editorial leaders elsewhere in the company, before publication began, he told me.

Within the document, initial concerns fell into a few different groups: What was the source of the data and how reliable was it? would be the star violating the privacy of victims or suspects? And would the series stigmatize some communities?

The Toronto Police Service is subject to Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act from Ontario. The Canadian province requires public institutions to make public information available. It also sets standards for protecting personal information.

The data comes from Toronto Police Service open data portalwhich is the same place where reporters from star get other crime statistics.

The 3rd concern required further discussion. “Some editors wondered if the series would reveal that break-ins are carried out more frequently in less affluent and less white neighborhoods”said Gault.

They “were concerned that the exhaustive reporting of these incidents without extra context could contribute to the stigmatization of these communities”🇧🇷

As it was analyzed, this is not what the data showed.

“The impression the series gives is that there tend to be somewhere between 35 and 55 reported break-ins in Toronto each week. [e que] it is relatively uncommon for there to be more than two break-ins in any given neighborhood in any given week.”said Gault.

They tend to be reported more frequently in neighborhoods with large populations. Furthermore, the record of this crime dropped in 2022 compared to the previous year.

“Had we discovered that there was a glaring disparity, it would have been up to the Newsroom to decide whether or not to run the series – as usual,” said Gault.

“But I hope we found a responsible way to report [preconceitos]because I share Toronto Star’s commitment to social reform and because I don’t know how we can hope to address inequality in our city, except to denounce it when we find it.”said the content manager of the Toronto Star.

