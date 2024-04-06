DAccording to a media report, the number of registered crimes in Germany rose by 5.5 percent to almost six million last year. A total of 5.94 million crimes were reported to the police, the “Welt am Sonntag” quoted from the police crime statistics, which Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants to officially present next Tuesday. According to the report, 58.4 percent of all recorded crimes were solved. Figures were already known from some federal states. Crime in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, grew by 3.4 percent in 2023.

According to the newspaper, violent crime was at its highest level in 15 years. 214,099 such offenses were recorded. The number of dangerous and serious bodily harm rose by 6.8 percent to 154,541 cases. North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told the paper that the mood in society had changed: “Conflicts are solved more quickly with fists than with words. The fuse has become shorter.”

Crime increased again nationwide in 2022 after years of decline – by 11.5 percent to around 5.63 million crimes. At that time, however, part of the increase was due to the abolition of the Corona measures. Due to the government restrictions, there were fewer opportunities for crime in 2020 and 2021 – for example because shops were closed and fewer people met.

At the same time, according to “Welt am Sonntag”, there were more residential break-ins last year than in the previous year. The number rose by 18.1 percent to 77,819 cases within a year. Berlin is the leader with 8,323 cases, an increase of 35.2 percent.