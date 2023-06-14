Mbappe indicated, in an interview with the Italian sports newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport” today, Wednesday, that he “did not ask to be abandoned or to move to Real Madrid.”

The 24-year-old said, during the interview that took place at the French national team’s training headquarters in Clairefontaine: “I just confirmed my desire not to activate the renewal clause for an additional year. We have never spoken with Paris Saint-Germain about extending the contract, but I am happy to stay here this season.” Next”.

Mbappe, during the interview, expressed his regret at the departure of Argentine star Lionel Messi from the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain and the move to Inter Miami.

The French star said: “He is probably the best player in the history of football. The news is not good when it comes to the departure of a player like Messi, and I do not understand why many expressed their satisfaction with his departure,” according to what France Press reported.

He added, “We are talking about Messi .. He should be respected, but otherwise he was not given the respect he deserves in France. It is unfortunate, but that is the way things are. What must be done must be done to compensate him.”

Mbappe indicated, in a statement to Agence France-Presse, on Tuesday, that he had never discussed extending his contract with the French club beyond 2024, the day after he informed his officials of his intention not to activate the option to extend for an additional year.

According to the statement sent by the French international, he informed the “club administration in charge of extending the contract,” which was signed a year ago, as of “July 15, 2022, of its decision not to extend beyond 2024, and that the goal of the last message was only to confirm what was previously explained verbally.”

The statement added, “Kylian Mbappe and those close to him say that they never discussed this point again with the club during the year, except 15 days before announcing the sending of the letter. On the other hand, no possible new extension was discussed.”

And in the event that he does not sign, the French champions club risks losing him for free within a year, so Saint-Germain can sell him this summer rather than miss the opportunity to benefit from one of the best players in the world.