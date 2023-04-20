Newspaper information | Star player Achraf Hakimi, who was suspected of rape, transferred his property to his mother – the wife who is seeking a divorce was surprised

The defender, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is suspected of rape, which allegedly took place in January 2023.

Moroccan top soccer player Achraf Hakimi24, is in the middle of a wild tangle.

Euronews According to the report, a 24-year-old woman, who remains anonymous, told the police that she had met Hakim on Instagram. The woman says that she then went to Hakim’s home in Paris, where the alleged rape took place.

Moroccan the wife of Hakim, who plays for the national team, a Spanish actress Hiba Aboukimmediately wanted a divorce after hearing about the rape accusation.

Abouk expected to receive about 8.5 million dollars, or about 7.7 million euros, from her ex-husband, who earns a million dollars a month, in the difference. Marcan according to the football millionaire, however, he found a loophole, because of which he can avoid being the payer.

Namely, he transferred his property to his mother Saida to Mouh.

According to Marca, the value of Hakim’s property is more than 20 million euros. According to the magazine, 80 percent of the property is under the control of the player’s mother.

Moroccan media however, Mouh himself was not aware of the property transfer. He still says that he supports his son’s decision, if the news is true.

“What’s the problem with that if the information is true? If my son does not do this, he will not get rid of that woman,” Hakim’s mother said moroccoworldnewsaccording to the website.

Hakimi’s game movement has attracted a lot of comments on Twitter.

Hakimi has been actively involved in football practices and matches despite the entanglement. Coach of the Moroccan team Walid Regragui said the whole country supports the PsG defender.

“We and all Moroccans are in support of Achraf,” Regragui said ESPN’s by.

“He is innocent until proven otherwise.”

Hakimi has represented, in addition to PsG, the Italian Inter and the Spanish Real Madrid, among others.

The defender played for the Moroccan national team for the first time in 2016 and was selected as the Young African Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019.

