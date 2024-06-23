According to the newspaper’s sources, the inventory includes unguided “Falaq” artillery missiles, “Fateh-110” short-range missiles, road-mobile ballistic missiles, and “M-600” missiles with a range of 150 to 200 miles.

In addition, AT-14 Kornet anti-tank laser-guided missiles, massive quantities of short-range Burkan missiles, and RDX explosives, a toxic white powder also known as cyclonite or hexagon, are stored.

This information raised concerns that Rafic Hariri Airport, located just four miles from the city centre, could become a major military target.

Airport worker certificate

An airport worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “This is extremely dangerous. The large, mysterious boxes arriving via direct flights from Iran indicate a deteriorating situation. When these boxes started arriving at the airport, we were afraid because we knew there were “Something strange is happening.”

The worker warned that any attack on the airport or explosion there could cause serious damage, compared to the explosion that destroyed the port of Beirut and caused significant damage to the city center in 2020.

He added, “Beirut will be isolated from the world, not to mention the number of casualties and damage,” and said that it is only a matter of time before a disaster occurs at the airport as well.

Hezbollah has faced previous accusations of using the civilian airport to store weapons, but sources claim that these operations have escalated since the beginning of the conflict in October.

Boxes from Iran

In November, “unusually large boxes” arrived on a direct flight from Iran. One worker said: “This does not happen often, but it happened exactly when everyone in Lebanon was talking about the possibility of war.”

Another airport worker said: “For years, I have been watching Hezbollah operating in Beirut airport, but when they do that during the war, the airport turns into a target. If they keep bringing in these materials that I am not allowed to examine, I really think I will die from the explosion or from “Israel is bombing these materials. It’s not just about us, it’s about ordinary people, travelers, people who go on vacation. If the airport is bombed, Lebanon will be finished.”

Hide weapons

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said: “Hezbollah’s strategy of hiding weapons and operating from civilian neighborhoods aims to lure the Israel Defense Forces into targeting these civilian areas in times of escalation.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister and member of the Lebanese Forces Party, Ghassan Hasbani, says that Hezbollah’s control of the airport has always been a source of concern for Lebanon, and even more so now if the airport becomes a military target in the conflict with Israel.

He called for action to assess risks at the airport for fear of a repeat of the port disaster in 2020. He said: “It is very difficult to know who can take action. The last time the government tried to take action in 2008, there was a violent reaction from Hezbollah.

“The transfer of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah through border entry points, or even weapons components, puts both Lebanese and non-Lebanese residents traveling and living in the country at risk,” he said.

He added that taking action is almost impossible without international intervention to implement relevant UN resolutions.

He explained: “Hezbollah is entrenched everywhere, not just in the airport, but in the port, the judiciary, and throughout society. The public administration is now largely hijacked by Hezbollah, and it is difficult to remove it without changing the power game supported by the militias that It exists today.”

A security source at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told the Daily Telegraph: “We have been aware of this for years, but we are unable to do anything without international legal action. We are handcuffed in doing what we really want, which is closing the airport.” And remove all weapons and explosives.”

For years, Israel has carried out attacks on airports in Damascus and Aleppo in Syria, where Iran transfers weapons from production facilities to its allies in the region, including Hezbollah.

In November, Damascus Airport was forced to close after strikes forced all flights to be diverted.