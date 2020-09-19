The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Greek ambassador because of the offensive headline of the Greek newspaper Democracy about President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan… Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his department responded harshly to the Ambassador of Greece Michael-Christos Diamessis… Earlier, Erdogan turned the Orthodox shrine into a mosque.

Cavusoglu stressed that it is natural for news agencies of both countries to criticize each other’s politicians – sometimes harshly, but freedom of the press does not mean freedom of insult, reports “European truth“With reference to Hurriyet.

Greek newspaper headline written in Turkish – Siktir git, Mr. Erdogan, which can be translated as “I went to …, Mr. Erdogan”. The publication that published an article with this heading is a tabloid and has a small circulation.

Part of the Turkish media has retouched part of the scandalous headline of the newspaper, showing the image of its front page. The Greek Foreign Ministry also condemned this headline.

As FACTS wrote, this is not the first exacerbation of diplomatic relations between Greece and Turkey in recent years. So, in July, relations between the two countries escalated to the limit. In Europe, then they even started talking about the very real threat of a military conflict between countries that are NATO allies. This has not happened for a very long time.

One of the reasons for such an acute confrontation was the decision of the Turkish authorities to return the status of a functioning mosque to the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul…

