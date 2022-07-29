Dhe Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung sees itself well prepared for the journalistic and business challenges in a difficult economic and political environment. The dynamic growth of the digital business continued in the first few months of the current year. In the middle of the year, the paid offer F+, which offers access to the articles located on the website behind a paywall and free use of the read-aloud functions in the apps “FAZ.NET” and “FAZ Der Tag”, had 97,733 paying subscribers. That is an increase of 35 percent compared to mid-2021. Since the digital editions of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung also developed well beyond expectations, the house had a total of around 220,000 paid digital subscriptions in its books at the end of June. By 2026, the number of digital subscriptions should increase to at least 300,000.

In the brisk demand for its products, the FAZ sees evidence of the continued high importance of quality journalism. Especially in turbulent times, numerous readers and users are looking for reliable information, pointed comments and well-founded classification. Other digital products, including newsletters and podcasts, also benefited from this demand. With around 157,000 recipients, the “Early Thinker”, which appears every working day, is one of the highest-circulation newsletters in Germany. This newsletter can initially be obtained for three months free of charge; after that, it is necessary to take out a digital subscription to FAZ, FAS or F+. The F+ newsletter, which appears every Saturday, has passed the 100,000 mark. Interest in podcasts also remains unbroken. The “Podcast for Germany” is viewed more than 37,000 times a day. But topical podcasts, including “Objection”, “Digitec”, “Finance and Real Estate” and “Knowledge”, are also popular.

Ulrich Wilhelm at the head of the Board of Trustees

To strengthen its digital business, which requires quick information and a wide variety of topics, the FAZ has created more than 20 new jobs in its editorial department. They serve to expand and deepen existing offers, but also to open up new markets. The FAZ has also been represented on TikTok for a few weeks. When addressing new users, the FAZ does not forget its regular readership, who have often been loyal to it for decades: The traditional newspaper business at the usual high level will remain a focus of the activities of the publisher and editors in the future.

The uncertain macroeconomic situation and the resulting reluctance of many advertising customers has been reflected in declining advertising sales in the media industry for several months. The FAZ is also affected by this. However, in addition to increasing revenues from the digital business, continued tight control of the company’s costs is helping to stabilize the business situation. Paper prices have risen exorbitantly in recent months. On the other hand, the distribution costs of the Sunday newspaper have been noticeably reduced by switching to Saturday as the day of publication. With an even stronger emphasis on the character of the FAS as a weekly newspaper, the distribution area for subscriptions and retail sales has also increased considerably, since the distribution of the FAS am Sonntag has become more and more difficult over the years and was no longer possible in some areas.





