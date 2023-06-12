Investigation by “The Sunday Times” raises the hypothesis that the military would be trying to develop a biological weapon in a laboratory suspected of leaking the coronavirus

The newspaper The Sunday Times published in its printed version this Sunday (June 11, 2023) a journalistic investigation (in English, for subscribers) which details the creation of coronavirus mutations in a laboratory in China years before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The publication heard a group of 3 researchers appointed by the US State Department to report on the origin of the virus. Their identity was not disclosed.

Investigators told the newspaper that they believe part of the Chinese secrecy about the case may be related to an alleged intention to use the viruses to manufacture a biological weapon.

The newspaper The Sunday Times is a London Sunday publication of the News UK group (formerly News International), which also publishes the daily The Times and is owned by Australian tycoon Rupert Murdoch, through his holding company News Corp.

THE TWO HYPOTHESES

There is currently a dispute between two hypotheses to explain the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic (understand both better at this link):

the virus SARS-CoV-2 would have infected humans for the 1st time in the live animal market in Wuhan, China;

the 1st infection would have occurred in a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was researching some types of coronavirus.

The paper details the arguments for the lab infection hypothesis, listing activities that could have gotten out of hand at the Wuhan lab.

At the beginning of the pandemic, this hypothesis had been disregarded, but it returned to the discussion after evidence of security problems at the Wuhan Institute appeared.

Reports commissioned by the US government and Senate are inconclusive. They consider both theories plausible and say that there is not enough data to rule out either of them.

In your reportage of 5,500 words (25 minutes of reading), the The Sunday Times analyzes evidence only for the laboratory theory and ignores evidence in favor of the Wuhan market hypothesis.

The risk experiments

O The Sunday Times details a series of coronavirus experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology starting in 2012. The research institution received money from agencies in the United States and other donors to study coronaviruses found in bats in southern China.

After the epidemic of sars, in 2002, the institution in Wuhan began researching the origin of that virus and mapping other potentially dangerous pathogens in nature. The goal was to develop vaccines before viruses infected humans. The United States had a federal program, Predict, which funded researchers around the world on the hunt to identify threats before they became a pandemic. The Chinese institute was one of the institutions that received funds from the United States.

Wuhan was part of 30 laboratories in the world working with the virus sars. In identifying close relatives of this virus in bats, Chinese researchers joined forces, in 2013, with American virologist Ralph Baric, from the University of North Carolina, in the United States.

Baric helped the Chinese to create a new mutation, combining parts of the virus found in bats with parts of the sars. The researchers tested the synthetic pathogen in mice “humanized”, that is, genetically modified to develop lungs that resemble those of humans. They demonstrated that the manufactured virus was resistant to vaccines against sars.

The results of the study were published in November 2015 in the journal Nature Medicine. O paper recognized that it was a risky experiment. Due to the risks of creating a virus that could spread among humans, it was criticized by other scientists.

A nature added in March 2020 the following paragraph to the study: “We are aware that this article is supporting unverified theories that the virus that causes COVID-19 was manufactured. There is no evidence that this is true; scientists believe that animal origin is the most likely for the virus”. The warning continues in the post.

The British newspaper narrates that the laboratory in Wuhan continued to carry out risky experiments with the coronavirus. According to the publication, the scientists created another 3 viruses in the laboratory, combining mutations from the sars with another pathogen found in cave bats in China.

After that, say The Sunday Timesthe Chinese group injected the new 3 viruses made into mice “humanized”. The objective was to verify that these types of viruses, which could develop naturally in bats, would cause a pandemic.

One of the mutated viruses killed 75% of the rodents, says the British newspaper. The lethality is much higher than that of the coronavirus, in comparison. The experiment would have been cited in a 2018 report sent to the United States, funder of the experiments. According to The Sunday Timeshowever, the death of the rats was not reported in that report.

Microbiologist Richard Ebright, a proponent of the laboratory leak hypothesis, told the British newspaper that these researches were “by far the most careless and dangerous coronavirus (or any virus) stunts ever made”.

The report also recalls a series of reports of security problems at the Wuhan laboratory, which had already been demonstrated in the reports produced by the US.

Biological weapon accusation

The 3 US State Department investigators interviewed by The Sunday Times claim that the Wuhan laboratory was conducting a hidden project with a coronavirus discovered in 2016 in Yunnan province.

According to the newspaper, the project began after workers at a coal mine died with symptoms similar to those of sars. The institute would have started researching in reserve some viruses that could have caused the deaths. The details of this research in Wuhan are confidential.

For the researchers interviewed, the confidential program would have the objective of creating more infectious mutations for humans. They say they believe this led to the leak of the virus that started the pandemic.

The pathogens would now be recognized as having similar lineage to covid-19. “I believe that the reason that their work is confidential has to do with military secrets with a dual purpose of using them in weapons and vaccines at the same time.”, one of the investigators told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Investigators also claim to have heard from Chinese sources that researchers were already working on a vaccine against covid-19 before the pandemic. However, they present no further evidence of this.