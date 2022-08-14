Let’s retrace some of the phrases spoken by the founder of Ferrari, the man who shaped industrial life and not only in Maranello. Enzo Ferrari left us on February 14, 1988, with the presses off. But in newspapers and magazines, as well as in books, this entrepreneur who is the symbol of the Emilian Motor Valley has lived longer than he might have appeared. We therefore remember it like this, with scattered memories, thanks to online archiving.

“What is the satisfaction that matters most to you? Having created a company, a name that has enormous prestige, or feeling like Enzo Ferrari? ». “What I did was nothing more than the realization of an adolescent fantasy, which allowed me to satisfy my ferocious selfishness. What matters is not to annoy others: but who can do it? ». […] “How would you like to be remembered?” “I would prefer silence, if I could I would say: forget me. What I did, I did it just for me, and if anyone has benefited from it, fine, but it was only an unexpected consequence. The starting point was a completely personal matter ».

“Dear Marincovich, at Ferrari there is only one culprit discovered since 1929 and it is I who choose all the collaborators. I have no intention of self-licensing and again please be patient. Thank you and greetings”. Thus Enzo Ferrari wished to elegantly comment, with a telex sent to our newspaper, yesterday’s article on Ferrari by Carlo Marincovich. In the report, entitled “Ferrari, the” culprit “discovered: does the engineer of miracles end up like Forghieri?” it was indicated the eng. Postlethwaite as the main person responsible for the current technical problems of the Maranello cars.

“A character of very strong temperament yet exposed to the most fleeting moods; full of charm and yet stingy in friendships; aggressive but closed in the unbridgeable emptiness of the lost son; incapable of repentance but succubus of strange preclusions or flirtations. Nevertheless, pain, opposition and controversy have not affected his faith in the things he believes in. The value and the technical and human significance of motor racing are, perhaps, his only dogma, the conviction for which he has fought for half a century ”.

«Cars are not made only with money, factories are born with men, machines, walls. Man is irreplaceable“. Ferrari thus explains certain ups and downs of the Scuderia in racing. It is not possible to win all the time, many elements have to blend together. But he adds proudly: “From 1950 to today, Ferrari has scored 23 world titles and 5,000 successes”.

A beloved, respected man, a lively oratory. Enzo Ferrari answered questions from the public who crowded the Festa dell’Unità-Sport in Modena yesterday. He was greeted by a long applause and left the former racetrack, almost three hours later, while people cheered him with the shout “Ferrari, Ferrari”. There is always a note of emotion in those who ask the question and often the request for an explanation is preceded by feelings of deep esteem for one of the most famous characters in the world. In America, even more than Christopher Columbus. “You are a symbol for us Italians” is the preamble before reaching the question that the crowd of the “Sala Bianca” has always dreamed of one day being able to address to Enzo Ferrari himself. […] The people of Modena love him. Enzo Ferrari is difficult to categorize. His love of him for Modena, a visceral love, and for his people. The desire to win, always. The pragmatism in adapting to the dizzying transformations of Formula 1, the struggle to still be the best in the world. «I have never needed powder – he said one day – to face the stage of life. I went there with my rude provincial clean face“. […] How does it feel in the role of Enzo Ferrari? “I fed a dream from my adolescence. But if I had dreamed of being Ferrari, my drama would have begun there ». Did Pertini propose to you to become a senator for life? «Politics is telling lies at the right time. There is a Milanese proverb that says: “do your job”. […] «If we realize that Ferrari is lacking some expertise, we will do it. The brains have to be found where they are ».

“You have had sad and exciting moments in your life and career, you have seen happy times and others that are very dark: how do you judge the current moment and what would you like from 1975 for Ferrari and the Italian car?”. «I have already experienced moments like this; the current one would lead me to ask: who should I believe in and what can I hope for? But it would be simplistic and defeatist. Among the many existing difficulties, and the sudden ones that are becoming increasingly frequent, I repeat instead my faith in the car, not only for Ferrari but for the entire Italian industry. Because, above and beyond any political exercise, i believe in the religion of work“.

“Many and wrongly believed that Scuderia Ferrari was never anything other than a creation on the side of Alfa Romeo, from which it received subsidies, cars and drivers. Mistake. So much so that we are forced to specify that the Scuderia hired the riders to the House when it requested it and that our organization paid for the supply of racing cars and their spare parts. The Scuderia is Alfa Romeo’s largest customer and that it was and perhaps is the Scuderia that has allowed a manufacturer like Alfa Romeo not to abandon the technical problem of the racing car, as it would have been fatal. […] Scuderia Ferrari currently employs 50 workers who alternate in two shifts for the modification and preparation of the old cars and new units in view of the next sporting season. It can be said that 60 Italian families depend on the life of the Scuderia excluding runners. In the context of the economy and work, these are modest figures, agreed, but they are concrete activities and contributions within the framework of Social duties ”.

For the first time, Enzo Ferrari agreed to speak in front of the cameras about the problems of the handicapped. He did so during the “Come noi” column, which is broadcast every Tuesday on network two during “Tg ore 13”, edited by the journalist Gianni Vasino. Since his son Dino died, killed by muscular dystrophy at the age of 21, he has been personally committed to the fight against this disease. For 14 years, in fact, through the «legate Dino Ferrari» he has financed refresher scholarships for young doctors specialized in this field. Now he has decided to make a decisive contribution to the purchase of a nuclear resonance device that allows the prenatal diagnosis of the disease and whose cost is about 2 billion lire. “I regret noticing this disease only after Dino died. Before, I, like so many others, did not know it existed. It is not possible for this to happen in a civil society. I preferred to choose the path of fighting the disease instead of closing myself in pain so as not to feel selfish and stingy. I think I can say that it would be the most important victory of my life for me to be able to announce that the way to eradicate this disease has been discovered ».

Why is Emilia the recognized cradle of motor racing? Enzo Ferrari replies: «The worker of this land, the worker of both the arm and the intellect, is an extremely intelligent and active worker. And this, moreover, in a land of rioters, of people who are not calm. In short, blood and brain are here well united, to make the types of obstinate, capable and daring men, the qualities that it takes to make the racing cars“. About two thousand cars come out of Maranello a year, 80 percent are exported. Customers write letters of gratitude. Who buys a Ferrari? The manufacturer replies: “There is the sports customer, the exhibitionist customer, the fifty-year-old customer.” The former is usually a gentleman of good heritage, he drives quite well and is convinced that he can drive “almost like a racer”, and takes part in races. There is the exhibitionist, «who poses with satisfaction next to his car, the one who proudly shows that he owns more than one or even that he is a collector. Others exhibit prizes and trophies earned by their “beauty” in the contests of elegance that flourish in every corner of the world ». They say that the pure Ferrarista is “a 12-cylinder mystic”, and is enhanced by the sound of the engine.

