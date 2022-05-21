The Trace told the Telegraph that Russian President Vladimir Putin was determined to create a “Greater Russia” even though his invasion of Ukraine failed to achieve quick success.

Russia describes the invasion, which it launched on February 24, as a “special military operation” aimed at disarming Ukraine and ridding it of anti-Moscow ultra-nationalists. Ukraine and its allies dismissed this as an unfounded excuse for war.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the southwest, is not a member of NATO.

Trass said talks were underway to ensure that Moldova’s defenses could deter any future attack.

“I would like to see Moldova equipped according to NATO standards. This is a discussion we are having with our allies,” she told the newspaper.

And she continued, “Putin has been quite clear about his ambitions to create a Greater Russia. Just because his attempts to seize Kyiv were unsuccessful does not mean that he has given up on those ambitions.”

If TRACE’s plans are adopted, NATO members will provide modern weapons to Moldova to replace its Soviet-era equipment, and train soldiers in how to use them.