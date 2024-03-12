The audit was conducted after an accident in which part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines aircraft of this type separated during a flight in January.

The report said yesterday, Monday, citing a Federal Aviation Administration presentation, seen by the New York Times, that in the wide-ranging investigation, Boeing failed an inspection related to the component that led to the separation of the part from the plane, known as the door plug.

The report added that the supplier, Spirit Aerosystems, which produces the MAX fuselage, passed 6 out of 13 audits and failed the rest.

Additionally, an audit at Spirit that focused on the door plug component found five issues and the company failed the issue that addressed installation of the component, according to the report.

The planemaker told Reuters, in an emailed statement, that based on the FAA audit, Boeing continues to implement immediate changes and is developing a plan to enhance safety and quality.

Neither the Federal Aviation Administration nor Spirit AeroSystems have yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said earlier on Monday that he expected Boeing to cooperate in investigations conducted by the Department of Justice and the National Transportation Safety Board into the air emergency that occurred during a 737 MAX 9 flight on January 5.

Meanwhile, the FAA's Michael Whitaker said the agency and Boeing hope to determine what standards the manufacturer must meet to ramp up Max production within the next 30 days.