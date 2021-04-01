E.It sounds like someone has turned the clock back, fifteen, twenty years. As in the times when the development of blogs as an emancipation from old media institutions was welcomed euphorically, the discourse should once again be freed, everything should become freer, more direct, more independent. “Newsletter” is the new magic word: Everyone can become their own publisher, promise platforms called Substack or Steady. On the one hand, this is not particularly spectacular news, after all, you have not needed any special resources to fill the Internet for a long time. And on the other hand, this time the slogans come with numbers that sound like a dream to crisis-ridden journalists:

Harald Staun Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

On the American platform Substack, the ten most successful authors now earn 15 million dollars a year with their letters to readers. Right at the top of the “leaderboard” is the historian Heather Cox Richardson, the poster girl of the new media revolution, who should meanwhile earn around two million dollars a year with her “Letters from an American”.

The fact that the somewhat outdated format of the newsletter is supposed to be the answer to the long and so far rather frustrating search for a business model for journalism on the Internet is perhaps the biggest surprise. The providers attribute its popularity precisely to this comparatively reserved appearance, to the offer of an antidote to the loud competition for lurid news and steep theses, which is whipped up by the algorithms of social media. “One of the reasons we started Substack is because we were frustrated by how much the quality of discussion on social media had deteriorated. We’re dumber on social media than we are in real life, ”writes Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie on the company blog.

Substack, on the other hand, was designed as a “quiet place that stimulates thought”, free of ads and clickbait, a place where everyone can decide which information to put in their head without manipulation through digital psychotricks. Former technology journalist McKenzie was “Lead Writer” at automaker Tesla for a good year before founding the company in 2017 with software developers Chris Best and Jairaj Sethi.

Average for success

Whether there is actually so much idealism behind the platform or, above all, good business acumen, Substack has definitely hit a nerve: the website has 500,000 paying subscribers today, and this number has grown fivefold in the past twelve months alone. Thematically, the newsletters cover a spectrum that ranges from investor tips from professionals to insider reports on the Arizona Coyotes ice hockey team, from the “Brown Girl Bookshelf” with recommended literature by Southeast Asian writers to Jewish recipes. Stylistically, the direct line to the subscribers is often reflected in a personal and friendly tone, after all, the authors speak to their fans here.

In this regard, Richardson is quite paradigmatic: The 59-year-old history professor from Boston College summarizes political events every day and explains parliamentary debates with a distance that borders on indifference. In the heated political climate, this objectivity is obviously a niche market. They translate “current events into normal language,” writes Richardson on their Facebook page. Above all, their committed community, a “community of average Americans”, distinguishes their project from classic journalism. This community is, above all, as she herself says, other women of her age for whom even the tone of reputable American newspapers has become too rowdy and for whom Richardson’s appeals for reconciliation also have a kind of therapeutic effect.