After the great reception of its first models, Newskill continues to increase its family of gaming monitors by introducing a new model of the Newskill Icarus, with a larger version of up to 27 inches, aimed at gamers who seek to update their setup with hardware from high performance at an affordable price.

Newskill Icarus 27 Specifications

screen 27-inch flat VA panel Resolution QHD (2560 × 1440) with 16: 9 ratio and HDR Response time 1 ms (MPRT) and 3 ms (GtG) Update frequency 144 Hz Brightness 300 cd Contrast 4000: 1 Colour NTSC 72% Audio 3.5mm Jack output Connectivity 2x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Vision angle 178 / 178º Dimensions 36 x 61 x 10.5 cm (46 x 61 x 24 cm with stand) Price 279.99 euros

Without a doubt one of the first things that catches our attention is its frameless design, which with lateral and upper edges reduced to the minimum expression, give this monitor a greater viewing sensation, reducing its front design to a more minimalist, but focused on maximum utility. Although this does not mean that it loses its gamer touch. And it is that it is a monitor designed by and for video game fans.

So we find a 27-inch VA panel with a QHD resolution capability (2560 × 1440 pixels) backed by a refresh rates up to 165 Hz, 1 millisecond response time, and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync image enhancement technologies from AMD and NVIDIA.

Thus, there are also quite high brightness and contrast values, the now classic viewing angles, and a fairly acceptable range of colors that will undoubtedly allow us to fully enjoy all our games and other multimedia content. And the Newskill Icarus will also be compatible with HDR technology, which will allow us to view high dynamic range images, with much more realistic results. Finally, this monitor also includes other technologies such as Flicker free, which eliminates random flickering on the display; as well as a blue light filter, designed to reduce eye fatigue after long gaming sessions.

Availability and price

As the company has shared, the new Newskill Icarus will arrive under exclusivity through PcComponents, with a fairly moderate starting price of 279.99 euros.