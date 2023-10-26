This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss this week’s Xbox Partner Preview showcase, which featured around a dozen intriguing titles coming to Microsoft’s console in the near-ish future.

Tomorrow’s Alan Wake 2 got a final airing and it looks just as creepy as we’d have expected. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has an Animal Crossing mode, and Liv in particular is delighted. Oh and Still Wakes The Deep – the spooky game from Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture set on a Scottish oil rig, looks great.

Opinion is a little more mixed on Metal Gear Solid Green Triangle: Snake Eater, with the visual style criticized by some quarters of the internet today. Joining me to discuss the rest are Eurogamer’s Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

