This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the shocking news that the next big Pokémon game is mysteriously set to arrive in 2025. Hey, that sounds a lot like the intro to last week's episode, when we were discussing Switch 2! Say, could Pokémon Legends: ZA also be set to arrive on Nintendo's next console?

It's been a long time since Nintendo didn't launch a major Pokémon game or expansion in a calendar year, and Pokémon Legends: ZA's arrival in 2025 certainly looks suspicious – as yesterday's reveal of the game without any look at current gameplay.

So, have we just been given another piece of the Switch 2 puzzle? What do we expect to see in the mysterious ZA when it is fully revealed? And how many bad French-themed Pokémon ideas can we come up with? With me this week are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.



Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title?





