This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss what’s next for Microsoft and Activision Blizzard now they have finally tied the knot.

This week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer sounded a note of caution about how quickly we’d see the fruits of Microsoft’s $68.7bn Activision Blizzard acquisition for ourselves. There will be no immediate drop of Activision classics on Xbox Game Pass, and no sudden insertion of Master Chief in Call of Duty.

Long-term, though, Spencer is keen to hear from Activision’s teams about what they want to make – whether that’s a return to Guitar Hero, Skylanders or Tony Hawk games, or something else entirely. We also ponder Microsoft’s plans for a mobile game presence, driven by Candy Crush maker King. Could Gears of War turn up on mobile? What about Viva Piñata? Joining me this week are Eurogamer’s Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Newscast: Will Microsoft bring back Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk?