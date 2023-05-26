This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event, and offer our thoughts on everything that was shown – and not shown – last night.

We got an extended look at Spider-Man 2, and announcements of the much-rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Bungie’s next game Marathon, Haven’s first title Fairgame$, and something called Concord. Actual gameplay and firm release dates were thin on the ground, however. And many of the games shown during PlayStation’s event will also be available on Xbox.

Was this a good games event, even if it wasn’t a great PlayStation one? How do we feel about Sony’s game roadmap now? Joining me to discuss all of that and much more are Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Newscast: PlayStation Showcase saw Sony fumble its first-party future plans.