This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we react to this week’s milestone court decision which clears the way for Microsoft’s $68.7bn Activision Blizzard deal in the US, and potentially in the UK as well.

We discuss why the court sided with Microsoft and what is likely to happen next, including what remedies Microsoft may be considering to get the deal over the line with the UK as well. Could we see a future where the UK lacks Call of Duty streaming on Game Pass? Or any form of streaming via Game Pass altogether?

Finally, we ponder the games industry’s next steps in general. Will the sale of Activision Blizzard further open the floodgates to yet more acquisitions? And how will Sony counter? Joining me this week are Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

Newscast: Is Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?