Newscast | In the village with President Sauli Niinistö

Aarni, 9, and Paavo Palkoaho, 11, went to interview President Sauli Niinistö in Mäntyniemi.

Bridge week in Children's news, we get to visit the president Sauli Niinistön to his official residence. The interview reveals, among other things, what emotions the Minecraft game evokes in the President.

In addition, we take a peek at Helsingin Sanomat's election exam, where the candidates for the presidential election answer a question chosen by the readers of the Children's News.

We also find out the children's opinions on the question of the best soccer player in the world, which excites soccer fans. Is it Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?