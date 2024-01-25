Friday, January 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Newscast | In the village with President Sauli Niinistö

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Newscast | In the village with President Sauli Niinistö
Children's news|News broadcast

Aarni, 9, and Paavo Palkoaho, 11, went to interview President Sauli Niinistö in Mäntyniemi.

Bridge week in Children's news, we get to visit the president Sauli Niinistön to his official residence. The interview reveals, among other things, what emotions the Minecraft game evokes in the President.

In addition, we take a peek at Helsingin Sanomat's election exam, where the candidates for the presidential election answer a question chosen by the readers of the Children's News.

We also find out the children's opinions on the question of the best soccer player in the world, which excites soccer fans. Is it Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

#Newscast #village #President #Sauli #Niinistö

See also  BMW M4 driver meets stereotype, sees parking ticket as VIP parking
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Science questions for kids | How far does an electric shock spread in a person?

Science questions for kids | How far does an electric shock spread in a person?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result