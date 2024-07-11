This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss Microsoft’s big changes to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass for console is gone, unless you already subscribe. In its place: Xbox Game Pass Standard, which will no longer include new day one games from Microsoft, Activision, Blizzard and Bethesda. Oh, and everything’s going up in price.

Do these changes mark the end of Game Pass being a must-have subscription for Xbox owners? Or, after an impressive summer presentation painting a rosy picture of Microsoft’s 2025 slate, are you now more likely to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, where day one launches will remain. Joining me this week are Eurogamer’s Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy to discuss.

Newscast: Does the loss of day one launches make Xbox Game Pass pointless?Watch on YouTube