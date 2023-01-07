I perceive a drop in interest on general television in the tragedy of the poor Ukrainians. The tragedy is going on for a long time, it doesn’t look like it’s going to end and we continue with heating even though the price is wild. Her crushing interest is now focused on an indescribable and gored lady named Tamara, who has forgiven her libertine partner and they are once again ready for marriage. Also in the breakup of her sophisticated and worldly mother with a prince of intelligence due to his jealousy. Or who knows. I suspect that we are many readers of this man, author of three exceptional novels such as The city and the dogs, Conversation in the cathedral Y The party of the goat, that we have ever asked ourselves: “When did you get screwed”, a memorable start of one of them. They also babble about the death of a former Pope, a guy as suave as he is disturbing. And military Easter.

I dive reluctantly into the series. And I wonder if those who finance them require a certificate of progressivism in the scripts. In other words, empowerment, feminism, open sexualities, interraciality, legitimate things but not on the condition that they are mandatory in the presumed creation of art or entertainment. Woe to the subsidies, to the tribute to the dominant morality!

But I note that Enzensberger has beaten her and I do not see her death in the news. How lazy, maybe he was a real intellectual, of that useless breed that questions everything. And I fall asleep again with one of his poems for those who do not read poetry: “The one who cannot buy an island, the one who waits for the Queen of Sheba in front of a cinema, the one who feeds the squirrels, the one who does nothing”.

