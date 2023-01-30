News week | Schools are now celebrating News Week: read the stories of the theme week on the HS summary page

Lasten uutiset offers a special broadcast of the Children’s Black Box from the stage of the Aleksanteri Theater during the News Week. The editor’s work can also be found on HS’s Tiktok and Instagram.

Finland schools celebrate News Week this week.

The goal of the week from Monday, January 30 to Friday, February 3 is to give children and young people tools for, among other things, critical media literacy and active participation and influence.

News week is a joint media education themed week for schools and news media. This year, the theme of the week is to highlight how reliable news media can increase understanding of the world and strengthen hope and faith in the future.

in Helsingin Sanomat The news week appears daily as articles that can be covered in school lessons.

In the stories, we visit, among other things, Finland’s largest pinball hall and attend a lesson at a middle school in Turku to see what it’s like to study Finnish as a second language.

And what does it look like when a robot dog dances ballet? Or what kind of school photos would be taken of the students if they could decide for themselves?

The stories of the News Week on these and many other topics are compiled for reading over the course of the week at HS.fi/uv.

of HS Over the course of a week, Tiktok and Instagram provide answers to questions and prejudices that many people have about the work of a journalist.

Lasten uutiset, on the other hand, participates in the News Week by offering a special online broadcast of Lasten’s Black Box, seen on the stage of the Aleksanteri Theater in January.

In the hour-long live journalism show, journalists tell exciting true stories. At the same time, the presentation introduces the journalist’s work and the role of news in society.

From the address HS.fi/lastenuitiset with the help of the news guide that can be found, everyone can also try the journalist’s work for themselves.