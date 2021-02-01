News Week News Week is celebrated in schools and daycare centers: Take a peek behind the scenes of news work and see how fast the Arctic Ocean melts

This year, the week is challenging to combat the spread of false information and find out what is true.

Finland schools and kindergartens will be celebrating this week from 1 to 5 p.m. February News Week. The aim is to provide children and young people with tools for, among other things, critical media literacy and active participation.

News Week is a joint media education of the schools and the News Media Association theme week, formerly known as Newspaper Week. This year, the week is challenging to combat the spread of false information and find out what is true.

The aim is to encourage children and young people to discuss the importance of reliable information and responsible journalism.

In Helsingin Sanomat, News Week appears as topics throughout the week that can be covered in lessons. In addition, there is plenty of special content available for both primary school and older young people.

Climate change which will be published today, Monday The ice melts in your eyes The annex provides information on the progress of climate change.

The pace of change is illustrated by HS’s new climate font, a adaptable font based on data on the melting of the Arctic Ocean ice sheet. The font narrows as the ice melts progress. The font can be downloaded for free from hs.fi/limastofontti.

The Climate Supplement contains news articles on climate change from 1979–2020. The collection describes how climate change has progressed in the news headlines and how our approach to the deteriorating ice situation in the Arctic Ocean has evolved over the years.

You can read the climate appendix here from the link.

The news says climate scientists have been warning about climate change for decades.

Concerns about warming in the northern hemisphere grew in the 1970s as scientists woke up to warming in the polar regions. At the same time, concerns arose about the shrinking ice sheet and the effects of melting.

Children’s news in turn, focuses on news production and journalism. The special issue dealing with them introduces, among other things, different types of stories and freedom of the press.

In addition, schoolchildren are illustrated how the news is generated.

Children’s News also examines Finland’s first children’s magazine, Children’s Finnish lady, as well as meeting an 11-year-old Jami Tanskanen, which produces its own local newspaper.

In honor of the News Week, printed HS Children’s News magazines have been delivered to primary schools. In addition to them, a lot of stuff can be found digitally. The same topics are covered in video format on the Children’s News Youtube channel.

Articles suitable for schoolchildren from Children’s News and Helsingin Sanomat can be found in a digital compilation throughout the week at hs.fi/uv.