Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

Although the first deliveries of the third generation Volkswagen Tiguan will begin in March 2024, it is already possible to go to a dealership and buy it. It is currently available with two petrol engines (1.5 eTSI with 131 HP and 150 HP, both with a mild hybridization system and therefore with the ECO label) and one diesel engine (2.0 TDI with 150 HP, which has the C label). The body measures 4.54 meters long, 1.84 meters wide and 1.67 meters high. In other words, it's 3 centimeters longer than the Tiguan it replaces and just as wide and tall.

Plug-in hybrid versions (eHybrid, 204 HP and 272 HP) will be available at a later date. All Tiguans have an automatic gearbox, while the traction can be front or all-wheel drive (4MOTION).

Both the Tiguan light hybrids and plug-in hybrids have a 1.5-liter combustion engine. In the case of the plug-in, this delivers 150 HP (eHybrid version 204 HP) or 177 HP (eHybrid 272 HP). Added to this are a 116 HP electric motor and a battery with a net capacity of 19.7 kWh. The battery can be recharged, an absolute novelty, in direct current at a maximum of 50 kW. In alternating current the maximum power is 11 kW (previously 3.6 kW).

Volkswagen says the plug-in hybrid versions will have an electric range of up to 100km (the PHEV version of the current Tiguan can travel 55km).

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The dashboard of the 2024 Tiguan follows the usual trend which sees a large central screen – in this case 15 inches – bringing together most of the car's functions. This screen and operating system (called MIB4) is what the Volkswagen Group has recently started introducing in models like the ID.7 and CUPRA Tavascan.

The Tiguan's gear lever is located next to the steering wheel, as in the ID and Passat models. Between the seats is the Driving Experience Control, what Volkswagen calls the rotary control (with OLED display), which is used to manage the driving modes, the volume of the audio system or the ambient lighting, among other functions. Another detail of the interior is that on the steering wheel there are no longer touch controls, but traditional buttons.

The more expensive front seats (ergoActive Plus) can be equipped with ventilation, as well as heating, and a massage function that uses 10 chambers that inflate and deflate in the backrest (it's a better system than that of the Arteon, for example, where the lumbar support increases and decreases pressure as it rises and falls). There is a function that can automatically activate ventilation and heating based on the outside temperature. In the sportier versions, seats with headrests integrated into the backrests are available.

The seats are split in two (40:60) and can be moved forward on rails. In the rear center armrest (which can be removed when no one else is sitting) there is an extendable and rotatable cup holder. In the extension of the central console there are controls for regulating the temperature and air flow towards the rear seats, as well as two USB-C power sockets.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The boot capacity is 652 liters up to the edge of the rear seat backs, but we don't know if the volume under the tray is the same or less. The rear seat backrests can be folded down using levers in the trunk. The resulting surface is not flat but slightly inclined.

The new DCC Pro variable ride control suspension is available as an option. This suspension independently adjusts the firmness of each shock absorber.

The matrix headlights called IQ.LIGHT HD are available as an option and are similar to those found on the Touareg. On the Tiguan, these headlights have 19,200 micro LEDs per headlight. So far, Volkswagen has not said whether these headlights can project warning signals or driving aids onto the road.

Another new piece of equipment is an automated parking device (Park Assist Pro) that allows you to move the car from outside using a mobile phone application.

Volkswagen claims to have improved the drag coefficient of the Tiguan from 0.33 to 0.28, which is a good figure for a car with a body of this type. At the front there are some curious solutions, such as the air intakes for the radiator, which are not centered, but on the sides of the bumper. Wheels can be up to 20 inches in diameter.