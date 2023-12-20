Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

This is an update of the 2019 T-Cross, Volkswagen's smallest SUV (4.12 m long). Compared to the original model on which it is based, it features changes in design (especially headlights and lights), equipment and finishing materials. It is for sale with a 95 HP petrol engine. In addition, there are two more: 116 HP and 150 HP. None of them are equipped with a hybridization system, so they only have the C environmental badge.

It is an alternative to vehicles such as Citroën C3 Aircross, DS 3, Ford Puma, Hyundai Bayon, Jeep Avenger, KIA Stonic, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, Mitsubishi ASX and SEAT Arona. The Volkswagen is more expensive than most of these rivals if you choose versions of equivalent power.

One of the biggest changes made to the interior is the multimedia system screen, which is now slightly separated from the dashboard rather than recessed into it. There are two options: the basic 8-inch one and the more expensive 9.2-inch one. In the 2024 T-Cross, the instrumentation is on display (in the previous T-Cross there was a traditional needle display for the less expensive versions). The optional climate control system (Climatronic) is equipped with touch-sensitive surfaces to control its functions. Another change in the interior is the presence of soft-touch materials on the dashboard and a generally higher quality (according to Volkswagen).

As in the previous model, the rear bench seat can be moved in length by 14 cm, something that the Hyundai Kona and SEAT Arona cannot have, but the Citroën C3 Aircross and Renault Captur can. This varies rear occupant legroom and boot space between a maximum of 455 and a minimum of 385 litres. As in the previous model, the backrest of the front passenger seat can be folded down, leaving a load area of ​​almost 2.40 meters in length.

The vertical load that can be carried by the trailer ball has been improved, which is now 75 kg instead of 55 kg. This is a measure designed, among other things, for the transport of electric bicycles, which are much heavier than traditional bicycles.

The 2024 T-Cross is available in three trim levels: base, Life and R-Line. Options include LED headlights (not available on the previous model) or the Travel Assist driving assistance system (available on the previous model).

There are new exterior colors: Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.

