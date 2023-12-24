Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The ninth generation of the Volkswagen Passat is only available in the station wagon version (Variant). It measures 4.92 meters in length, which is 14.4 cm longer than the Passat Variant it replaces. It is also longer than a Škoda Superb Combi (4.86 m) and a Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake (4.87 m) and almost as long as an Audi A6 Avant (4.94 m).

At the moment, a petrol version with 48 V mild hybridization (1.5 eTSI 150 HP) and a diesel version (2.0 TDI 150 HP) are available, both with DSG automatic transmission. The former has the ECO badge, while the diesel version has the C badge.

Subsequently, Volkswagen will offer other diesel versions (2.0 TDI with 122 and 193 HP), non-hybrid petrol versions (2.0 TSI with 204 and 265 HP) and a couple of plug-in hybrids (e-Hybrid with 204 or 265 HP) . There won't be an electric Passat because Volkswagen has the ID.7 to fill the need for a large electric sedan.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

PHEV versions combine the 1.5 TSI petrol engine with an electric motor. The range is much longer than the previous Passat eHybrid: 100 km instead of 59 km. The battery has a net capacity of 19.7 kWh and can be recharged faster, both in alternating current (11 kW instead of 3.6) and, for the first time, in direct current at 50 kW.

4MOTION all-wheel drive is standard with the 193 HP 2.0 TDI and 265 HP 2.0 TSI engines.

Of the fourteen centimeters more length of this new Passat compared to the previous one, Volkswagen claims that five have been gained in legroom in the rear seats. If that's true, this model will be the wagon with the most rear space you can buy.

The trunk capacity increases from 650 to 690 liters. So much so that it is the family car with the largest load volume.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The dashboard has a completely new design with a central display that can be 12.9 or 15.0 inches and the position of the gear lever on the steering column. Volkswagen is correcting some elements that have been criticized in its new models: the touch controls for temperature regulation are now illuminated and the steering wheel controls are mechanical and not tactile. The 2024 Passat Variant can be equipped with an information projection system on the windshield with an augmented reality function.

Possible equipment includes matrix headlights (IQ.LIGHT LED matrix) with a range of 500 metres, presumably higher-quality front seats (ergoActive) and the new DCC Pro variable suspension control, which adjusts the stiffness of each shock absorber (dual valve) independently and take into account information such as steering angle and acceleration.

This generation of Passat will be equipped with parking assistance functions. One of these (Park Assist Pro) allows you to park the car using a mobile phone (it can be moved in and out of the parking lot) or to memorize 50 meters of maneuvers and repeat them automatically when the car reaches the same point.