VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And… there are premieres, don’t worry; but highlighted what is most worthwhile, For all mankind sweep the rest, although everything will depend on your tastes, of course. Read on to get an idea of ​​the big picture.

It does not seem likely that there are many people subscribed -paying the monthly payment- to Apple TV + due to the very scarcity of its offer, but it must be recognized that the platform has some quite powerful series and, without a doubt, For all mankind is one of them.

What if the space race had never stopped? That’s what it’s about For all mankind, one of the series with which Apple TV + opened its doors a little over a year ago. For all mankind is a sci-fi uchrony of the creator of contemporary classics like Battlestar galactica or its sequel, CapricaAnd while it doesn’t go as far as these did, it’s a product worth checking out, if you’re into the genre beyond the merely fantastic. If you have access to Apple TV +, take advantage of the time, because the second season of For all mankind.

New chapters:

Dickinson (T2)

Losing Alice (T1)

Servant (T2)

We continue with Amazon Prime Video, which slightly reduces the number of titles that it is adding to its already huge catalog, but which also has an outstanding launch for this week, at least as far as Spanish-speaking fiction is concerned.

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres it’s a luck of remake of the original series that Antena 3 broadcast more than a decade ago, for which Amazon Studios has teamed up with Atresmedia. So everything stays at home. Otherwise, the approach is the same: a boarding school lost from the hand of God, many mysteries and a group of teenage students with unruly hormones willing to solve them.

New chapters:

Tell me how it happened (T21)

Enter catalog:

Aida

Amy (The girl behind the name)

Ana and the 7 (Complete series)

Fallen from the sky

Curro Jiménez (Complete series)

The big hit

The man who sold his soul

The incident (T1)

Extinction

Her

Kenshin, the samurai warrior

The Weakness of the Bolshevik

The american night

The elephant princess (T1)

The Adventures of Granny Prudencia (T1)

The Midsomer Murders (T1-T9)

Kill or Die (Peppermint)

My life in Palos Verdes

Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On (T1)

(T1) Nameless Gangster

Nicky, the witch’s apprentice

Odyssey under the sea

Outrage

Outrage 2

Nightmares 2: Halloween Night

The Spirits

The Yellow Sea

Yeti: Curse of the White Demon

Zatoichi

Netflix also cuts the number of exclusive releases a bit, but increases catalog stuffing quite a bit to compensate, which isn’t always a bad thing.

As for premieres, Tribes of Europe It is perhaps the most striking thing that the great N of VOD has to offer … but because of the infumability of the rehash, which we could qualify as The 100 of Hacendado, if not because the series is German. So we’ll leave it at The 100 by Lidl. If the reference hasn’t told you anything, the trailer will.

More exclusive content:

Thus spoke Kishibe Rohan (T1). “A famous manga creator is caught up in paranormal events while conducting his investigation: Stand user Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes broke, and more.”

(T1). “A famous manga creator is caught up in paranormal events while conducting his investigation: Stand user Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes broke, and more.” Classmates . “Four middle-aged college friends – a principal, a temp, an insurance salesman, and a paper craftsman – are struggling to fulfill their dreams.”

. “Four middle-aged college friends – a principal, a temp, an insurance salesman, and a paper craftsman – are struggling to fulfill their dreams.” Four stories of women (T1). From secrets and lies to jealousy and control. The four stories in this anthology film explore the darkest and most deceptive part of love. “

(T1). From secrets and lies to jealousy and control. The four stories in this anthology film explore the darkest and most deceptive part of love. “ Behind your eyes (T1). “A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she hooks up with her boss, a psychiatrist, and secretly befriends his mysterious wife.”

(T1). “A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she hooks up with her boss, a psychiatrist, and secretly befriends his mysterious wife.” In the pits (T1). “Life in the garage takes a turn for a NASCAR racing team and its leader when a new boss comes along and mixes it up.”

(T1). “Life in the garage takes a turn for a NASCAR racing team and its leader when a new boss comes along and mixes it up.” United States: The Fight for Freedom (T1). “Will Smith presents this vision of the constant and often deadly fight for equal rights through the prism of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.”

(T1). “Will Smith presents this vision of the constant and often deadly fight for equal rights through the prism of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.” Meat Eater: Hunting and Cooking (T4). “Hunter, writer and environmentalist Steven Rinella ventures into the most remote and beautiful regions of the world, demonstrating his culinary skills with the game he hunts.”

(T4). “Hunter, writer and environmentalist Steven Rinella ventures into the most remote and beautiful regions of the world, demonstrating his culinary skills with the game he hunts.” Mission Safari: Survival is the challenge, the movie

New chapters:

Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker (T2)

Enter catalog:

A Midsummer Night’s Party

Aftermath

Now you see me 2

Now you see Me…

American Pie: Beta Fraternity

American Pie: A Ball Party

Baba’s Cars

Babadook

Babe, the brave little pig

Babylonsjukan

Bean the latest in catastrophic cinema

Welcome home, Roscoe Jenkins

Booba (T4)

Broken hearts

Det store flip

Detective Downs

The crossing

The Red Dragon

Young Andersen

The judgment handed down on each dead

The price of power

The seventh son

The silence of the girl

Homesick

Junior Olsen Gang and the secret of the silver mine

Jurassic Park (Jurassic Park)

Jurassic park iii

Jurassic world

Karla and Katrine

Key House Mirror

Krummy, Santa’s little helper

The house with the clock on the wall

Debt

Night of the wolf

The last house on the left

The ten lives of Titanic

The flies on the wall

I’m sorry

Mamma Mia!

Beyond

Mercury Rising: Red Hot

Mini and the Honey Thieves

Mirakel

Mirush

Separate worlds

Namaste wahala

New Amsterdam (T2)

Overcoming

Paul

People in the Sun

Peru: Hidden treasure

Return to the future

Back to the future 2

Rosa Morena

Rosita

Skyskraber

Sorrow and joy

SOS: A summer of suspense

Svein and the rat

Ted 2

Therapy

The Big Day

The Most Unknown

To Love Someone

An enemy of the people

United

Uskyld

Van Helsing

Wolf summer

Virgin at 40

Waterworld

On HBO … nothing at the moment. Waiting for more popular releases, there is little left.

More exclusive content:

Momma Named me Sheriff (T2). “He still lives with his mother, his best friend is a doll and he is… The sheriff of Old Town!”

New chapters:

All American (T2)

Batwoman (T2)

Haunted (T3)

It’s a Sin (T1)

Zoey’s extraordinary playlist(T2)

Legacies (T3)

Enter catalog:

Now you see Me

Now you see me 2

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Doraemon (T8)

The knot (T1)

My friend the giant

Tom and Jerry: Spy Mission

Tom and Jerry in the Super Race

Tom and Jerry: Heading to Mars

And Disney +… Let’s say you survive by the Scarlet Witch and partner, but if you like stories starring squirrels, you’re in luck.

More exclusive content:

Flora and Ulysses. “‘Flora and Ulysses’ is an adventure comedy based on the Newbery award-winning book that tells the story of ten-year-old Flora, a fan of comics and avowed cynic, whose parents have just separated.”

New chapters:

Inside Disney (T1)

The Simpson (T31)

WandaVision (T1)

Enter catalog: