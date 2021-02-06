VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And if you are subscribed to any of these three sites, you have things to see, such as Space sweepers. On the contrary…

Netflix

We open the section for another week with what’s new from Netflix, which as usual is quite a bit, but irregular. And although any self-respecting movie fan would spit on me for standing out Space sweepers Above any other of the platform’s releases, my only justification for this grievance is to solemnly exclaim (it will sound better to you if you put the voice of Gerard Butler on it): This is MC!

Go ahead: Space sweepers is a Korean science fiction, comedy and adventure film “for the whole family.” Ergo, Space sweepers It is a minor diversion that you will see once and no more, if you ever see it. But here’s the bottom line: Space sweepers it is an entertaining film and above all, of a remarkable technical invoice. Keep this in mind, because they come from China, Korea or Japan, Asian high-flying cinema – understood as big-budget and artificial – is becoming more and more noticeable. Space sweepers is an example of it.

At the other end of the artistic arc is Malcolm & Marie, a film by director Sam Levinson (Another Happy Day, Wild nation) for which he returns to sing with the protagonist of his latest hit on HBO, Euphoria: Zendaya (Spiderman), paired with John David Washington (Tenet) in an intimate and very author’s story that, in a romantic drama tone, is quite popular with the specialized critics.

More exclusive content:

Hunting for evil spirits (T1). ‘They work in a noodle bar by day and hunt demons at night. The team uses their special powers to take down evil spirits that hunt humans.

(T1). ‘They work in a noodle bar by day and hunt demons at night. The team uses their special powers to take down evil spirits that hunt humans. Invisible city (T1). “After a family tragedy, a man discovers that fantastic creatures live among humans. He soon realizes that they are the key to his mysterious past. “

(T1). “After a family tragedy, a man discovers that fantastic creatures live among humans. He soon realizes that they are the key to his mysterious past. “ Get naked, rebel . “They want to reclaim their bodies and their lives: a group of women explore the intersections between movement and meaning in a powerful pole dance course.”

. “They want to reclaim their bodies and their lives: a group of women explore the intersections between movement and meaning in a powerful pole dance course.” The fireflies dance (T1) «Between Tully and Kate, close friends since adolescence, there is an unbreakable bond and unconditional support that into their forties are still there.»

(T1) «Between Tully and Kate, close friends since adolescence, there is an unbreakable bond and unconditional support that into their forties are still there.» The Master of Yin and Yang: In Search of Eternity . “When a devilish snake awakens, the masters of yin and yang must solve a murder mystery and protect their worlds from a conspiracy at court.”

. “When a devilish snake awakens, the masters of yin and yang must solve a murder mystery and protect their worlds from a conspiracy at court.” The last of the Paradiso . «Italy, 1950s. A free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life until a forbidden relationship puts everything in danger. Based on true events. “

. «Italy, 1950s. A free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life until a forbidden relationship puts everything in danger. Based on true events. “ Kid cosmic (T1). «A boy’s dream of being a superhero comes true when he finds five powerful cosmic stones. But saving the world is very difficult… and you are going to need help. “

(T1). «A boy’s dream of being a superhero comes true when he finds five powerful cosmic stones. But saving the world is very difficult… and you are going to need help. “ Mighty express (T2). »The Mighty Express trains and their friends have great ideas for solving any problem in no time. That’s the beauty of teamwork! “

(T2). »The Mighty Express trains and their friends have great ideas for solving any problem in no time. That’s the beauty of teamwork! “ Big and small women . “A family faces the death of its estranged father and the vestiges of the life he led during his absence.”

. “A family faces the death of its estranged father and the vestiges of the life he led during his absence.” All my friends are dead. “In the middle of a New Year’s Eve party, some friends face a series of crazy situations that reveal secrets, break hearts and have a shocking outcome.”

New chapters:

Star Trek: Discovery (T3)

Enter catalog:

Addicted

Angel

Nocturnal animals

Annie

Bit By Bit

Black beach

Black Jack

Career

Known for TV

When you are a father, you will eat egg

Four more years

Divergent

Love has two faces

The Annabell Show

The strongest

Erotikon

That of being adults

Once upon a time there was a man

Hanna in Society

Hook (Captain Hook)

Hotel for dogs

Ingeborg Holm

Karl Fredrik Queen

Kommissarie Späck

Kvarteret Skatan Reser Till Laholm

The Hateful Eight

Love story

Malarpirater

I am not your enemy

Pablo Escobar, the patron of evil(T1)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (T2)

Resistance

Gypsy king

Miss chic

Artificial Svensson

One day it will dawn

A man for eternity

A bunny on campus

Virgin of Saint John, Four Centuries of Miracles

Zig & Sharko (T2)

Amazon Prime Video

We go with the new Amazon Prime Video, which also has it and, in fact, if they had not gone wrong, they could have headed the section this week. Pay attention also if you are a fan of Eddie Murphy, because as a prelude to the premiere of the sequel to The prince of Zamunda this and several more of the actor’s films enter the platform’s catalog … among many other things, for example a couple of Bruce Lee movies or the eighties youth classic An amazing gang.

Happiness (Bliss) is the big premiere of the week on Prime Video, a sci-fi drama starring Owen Wilson (Zolander) and Salma Hayek (Frida) with an approach that is as interesting as it was wasted throughout the entire footage, as the critics are unanimously accusing.

More exclusive content:

Little coincidences (T3). «Marta and Javi have always been“ child-phobic ”, but this is going to change now that Javi sees a girl representing his desire to be a father.”

New chapters:

American Gods (T3)

Tell me how it happened (T21)

The Expanse (T5)

Enter catalog:

48 more hours

South of San Luis

B-17 The Fortress

Baarìa

Mouth to mouth

Brother

Baby i am you

Hunt the killer

Charismata

Death Note: The New World

Bloody money

Dreamgirls

The mayor and politics

The twelfth man

The Niagara Link

The man without a past

The judge

The prince of Zamunda

Return of the Swamp Thing

The last hurdle

Kikujiro’s summer

Fracture

Eastern Fury

Gremlin

I love dogs

Go lose it and lose yourself

I play with death

Karate to death in Bangkok

The Adventures of Errol Flynn

Limit: 48 hours

Lio in Havana

Lupine and Cleopatra’s purple heart

Mega Shark vs. Kolossus

Criminal minds (T15)

Moontrap: Target Earth

Oldboy

Orcs!

Autumn in New York

P-51 Dragon Fighter

Mortal Passion

Suicide rescue

Road (Revenge runs down the road)

Road to Paloma

Rodin

Saint Jack, the King of Singapore

Serena

Shame

Slender man

Strange Events (T1)

Superdetective in Hollywood

Super Detective in Hollywood II

Superdetective in Hollywood III

Teleios (Beyond the Trek)

The Ave (T1)

The Company

The Fall: Alexandria’s Dream

An amazing gang

Trip to a mother’s room

HBO

HBO wakes up this week with several original releases that, however, are quite far behind. To highlight something …

With a cast full of well-known faces that I’m not going to mention because seeing the trailer is unnecessary, and because the movie is a real rock, Confined It is exactly what you imagine, in the key of a romantic comedy with touches of genres a little more risky, but without curdling in any of them. Of course, for tastes, colors.

More exclusive content:

Axios (T4). “Documentary that offers a fresh perspective on the issues that change today’s world, created and produced by the innovative company Axios.”

(T4). “Documentary that offers a fresh perspective on the issues that change today’s world, created and produced by the innovative company Axios.” Fake Famous . «Fake Famous investigates the world of influencers on social networks through an experiment. The documentary follows three people in Los Angeles with a relatively small following and looks at different attempts at fame. “

. «Fake Famous investigates the world of influencers on social networks through an experiment. The documentary follows three people in Los Angeles with a relatively small following and looks at different attempts at fame. “ The Lady and the Dale. “The extraordinary story of transgender entrepreneur Liz Carmichael, who rose to fame in the 1970s for promoting the efficient three-wheeler ‘Dale,’ a car with technology as shady as Liz’s past.”

New chapters:

All American (T2)

Batwoman (T2)

Black money (T1)

Haunted (T3)

It’s a Sin (T1)

Zoey’s extraordinary playlist (T2)

Legacies (T3)

Enter catalog:

There you stay

Before sunset

Self destruction

Boyhood (Moments of a Life)

White card

Open Source

go hard

The Fritz Bauer case

The wolf of Wall Street

You were never really here

Forever committed

Focus

Together and scrambled

Valentine’s stories

Hunter Killer. Hunting in the deep

The minimal island

The four feathers

Never between friends

Red roses

Out of accounts

Saving distances

Silk (Silk)

The Jacket

An accident called love

A small change

Your Name

Disney +

We continue with Disney +, which just adds three bland things to the catalog.

New chapters:

Inside Disney (T1)

The Simpson (T31)

WandaVision (T1)

Enter catalog:

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Wild cats of India (T1)

Planet 51

Apple TV +

And we end with Apple TV +, whose resilience is based on how little it continues to broadcast.

New chapters:

Dickinson (T2)

Losing Alice (T1)

Servant (T2)

The entry News VOD 06/21: ‘Space sweepers’… because it is better to collect garbage than to create it is an original by MuyComputer