VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And now that the cold is giving a little respite, here we get Below zero. Because what has not been able to reach theaters is reaching the streaming.

We start the section this week with Netflix, which recovers its strength by scratching its pocket by buying what the pandemic has prevented from showing on the big screen. And thank goodness! Otherwise we would have to settle for its pure and hard originals.

Below zero is a thriller The plot of which will sound familiar to you: a transfer of prisoners goes awry, and it is the good cop who will have to save the day. Nothing from the other world, if not because it is a Spanish production and as there is usually no abundance of what is out of the ordinary, welcome. Below zero, in addition, it is headed by one of the best greased actors on the national scene, Javier Gutiérrez (The minimal island, Champions), accompanied by another veteran like Karra Ejalde (Eight Basque surnames, While the war lasts) and by a fairly well chosen cast.

Definitely, Below zero It is a hackneyed history movie dotted with small errors that, nevertheless, are forgiven because the rhythm is good and because it has a point that touches reality, not as much as many of us would like, however incorrect it may be to suggest it ( or even if this brief reference does not say anything concrete, because it does refer to something concrete). But if there is a reason to forgive the mistakes of Below zero it is, it should be repeated, because it has been done here. And there has to be a middle ground between silly comedy and trench drama.

Another movie that Netflix premieres this week is The excavation, more contemplative, but equally interesting and with a good cast, like the production itself (BBC), of British origin. It is a story based on real events in front of which we find the always efficient Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List, The English Patient). Yes Below zero is a good choice for tonight, The excavation It can be used perfectly to liven up the after-dinner on Sunday morning.

Do you prefer something more fantastic cut? Netflix also premieres the first chapter of the second season of Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker, the remake from Bong Joon-ho’s original dystopia. And it hasn’t been a year since the first season was released. Bad or good sign for the continuity of the series? Namely. Be that as it may, this second season you can see it by chapter per week.

More exclusive content:

50 m² . “A henchman who tries to discover the truth about his past betrays someone very close and changes his identity in an Istanbul neighborhood.”

. “A henchman who tries to discover the truth about his past betrays someone very close and changes his identity in an Istanbul neighborhood.” Bonding (T2). “A New York college student who works as a dominatrix hires her best gay friend from high school as an assistant.”

(T2). “A New York college student who works as a dominatrix hires her best gay friend from high school as an assistant.” Run, dog, run! “The clever and resourceful dog Tag and her best friend Chuchi go on an adventure hunting while solving problems and helping the villagers of Villapata.”

“The clever and resourceful dog Tag and her best friend Chuchi go on an adventure hunting while solving problems and helping the villagers of Villapata.” June and Kopi . “A young couple adopts a stray dog, who adjusts easily to her new loving home.”

. “A young couple adopts a stray dog, who adjusts easily to her new loving home.” Ohana: Hawaiian Treasure . “Two Brooklyn brothers who spend the summer in Oʻahu learn about their Hawaiian roots (and family) during the dangerous search for a long-lost treasure.”

. “Two Brooklyn brothers who spend the summer in Oʻahu learn about their Hawaiian roots (and family) during the dangerous search for a long-lost treasure.” Orange Is the New Black (T7). «The consequences of an old crime take their toll on a rich New Yorker who ends up in a women’s prison. There he makes friends and the occasional enemy. “

(T7). «The consequences of an old crime take their toll on a rich New Yorker who ends up in a women’s prison. There he makes friends and the occasional enemy. “ We are the Brooklyn Saints (T1). “A Brooklyn youth soccer program and its caring coaches provide a safe place for children to play and learn lessons to go far in life.”

New chapters:

Star Trek: Discovery (T3)

Enter catalog:

Accomplice

Kuroko no basket (T1)

Superlopez

Your best friend: a new journey

Winx club (T3)

We continue with Disney +, which comes with little to offer, but as that is the trend, that at least its subscribers know what to hold on to.

More exclusive content:

The new mutants is the new Marvel superhero movie, but set in the particular universe of the X-Men. Co-produced by 20th Century Studios and Marvel Entertainment, its world premiere was seriously affected by the pandemic, but it is not that the world has missed much, except for a teenage beating – yes, the comic is like that, but the movie is wrong: critics don’t even give it the thumbs up – starring faces as popular as Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s gambit) or Charlie Heaton (Stranger things).

New chapters:

Inside Disney (T1)

The Simpson (T31)

WandaVision (T1)

Enter catalog:

Doctor Dolittle 3

Famous in danger with Bear Grylls (T1)

An all-terrain vet (T5)

Apple TV + also comes with a premiere movie under your arm, so if you’re a subscriber to the platform, it’s time to take a look again if you like light dramas.

Starring Justin Timberlake (In Time), Palmer It is another one of those stories that we have seen a thousand times. With the synopsis and the trailer, you can even save yourself from watching it: «After 12 years in prison, Palmer, a former soccer player, returns home to rebuild his life. As he adjusts to his new reality, he becomes friends with an abandoned child, but his past haunts him. Yes or no? But let’s be honest: if you are paying for the service, you are going to see it… because there is nothing else to see, except the new episodes of the three series that it is currently broadcasting.

New chapters:

Dickinson (T2)

Losing Alice (T1)

Servant (T2)

Well, yes: Amazon Prime Video also releases a movie, as in the case of Netflix, replayed based on a wallet; but they haven’t even deigned to post the trailer on their YouTube channel, which added to the fact that it is a musical romantic comedy based on the Spain of the 70s… Not here, thank you. Otherwise, less filling than usual, but with a little of everything.

More exclusive content:

Tell me how it happened (T21). “In 1992, the action began with an eye toward Spain, which was heading by high-speed train to the Expo and the Olympic Games.”

(T21). “In 1992, the action began with an eye toward Spain, which was heading by high-speed train to the Expo and the Olympic Games.” Explode explode. “María is a young, fun dancer with a desire for freedom at the beginning of the 70s, a time that in Spain was marked by rigidity and censorship, especially on television.”

New chapters:

American Gods (T3)

The Expanse (T5)

Enter catalog:

Death camp

Command 2: The Black Money Trail

Diagnosing Healthcare

district 13

The year my parents went on vacation

King of the rodeo

Gargoyles

Stories of an indecisive

Jodi2 (Miniseries)

The death race of the year 2000

The footprint leads to London

Mary’s possession

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (T1)

The dead don’t die

Mesa of Lost Women

Mile 22

New police story

Searching

Teletubbies (Complete series)

A freak man

A life in three days

Venom

Yesterday

And we close the section with HBO, which basically remains based on new chapters and three more things that are not worth commenting, perhaps with the exception of the new season of The Strain.

More exclusive content:

The institute next to the Twin Towers . “Documentary about 9/11 told by eight people who witnessed the attacks as teenagers and going to Stuyvesant, a New York high school four blocks from the World Trade Center.”

. “Documentary about 9/11 told by eight people who witnessed the attacks as teenagers and going to Stuyvesant, a New York high school four blocks from the World Trade Center.” Haunted (T3). “Mel and Maggie have a hard time moving on after the tragic death of their mother. The girls will have to face another unexpected news when they learn that they have an older sister named Macy. “

New chapters:

All American (T2)

Batwoman (T2)

Black money (T1)

It’s a Sin (T1)

Zoey’s extraordinary playlist(T2)

Legacies (T3)

Enter catalog: